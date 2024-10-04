Love Is Blind’s Leo Admits to ‘Losing His Cool’ With Hannah

Fans saw Leo Braudy have an epic meltdown after being rejected by Hannah Jiles during Love Is Blind season 7 and the Netflix star is now admitting that he “lost his cool.”

“I wish that I could have handled it with maybe a bit more grace,” Leo, 31, told People in an interview published on Thursday, October 4. “At the same time, I was really vulnerable, and it’s not something that I’m used to doing.”

The art dealer continued, “I got really hurt [and] I acted in a way that wasn’t my best self. So while I regret how fiery I might have gotten, I don’t know if I could have done anything any different because I was just so open. And sometimes when you’re open and you get hurt, you act in ways that you wouldn’t act if you were a little more guarded off.”

In the pods, Hannah, 27, was torn between Leo and Nick Dorka. She initially broke it off with Nick, 29, when she worried he might be a player. However, she began to second guess her decision almost immediately, and the two got back together. When Hannah told Leo that she was choosing Nick, he didn’t take the news well and asked that Hannah sleep on her decision.

The next day, when Hannah remained firm in her decision to stick with Nick, Leo flipped the narrative. He told Hannah that he had actually asked producers to cancel his date with her in favor of one with Brittany Wisniewski. Hannah was understandably confused because Leo had specifically told her had asked to speak to her first the night before.

Despite the video evidence of his conversation with Hannah, Leo has continued to insist that he was always all-in on Brittany, 33.

“Brittany was my top choice. I still think I would’ve proposed to Brittany,” Leo told People. “It’s OK. I got broken up with [by Hannah]. There’s no shame in that. It happened. ​​But I still really would’ve gone for Brittany. That’s what I was planning on going for before the conversation with Hannah. It doesn’t mean that I didn’t really like Hannah. And I was super hurt and my ego was hurt. I’m a logical guy.”

He continued, “I want to have all the information to make a decision, which as I said, it’s something I’ve kind of learned maybe has some cons, but I really wanted the most time with whoever I was with because this is the most important decision I may make in my life. And so I felt angry that I wanted more time to make my decision, and that’s a me thing. But all that being said, Brittany was for sure my number one and who I would’ve proposed to.”

Hannah also spoke to the outlet about Leo’s tantrum.

“It was just a very confusing situation because I knew he was dating Brittany and I decided to choose Nick. So I went in there and I was like, ‘Alright, I’m going to break up with him. If you say that you have this great connection with Brittany, it shouldn’t be a problem,'” the West Virginia native told the publication. “So I think I was shocked. I was just like, ‘Whoa.’ I just wasn’t expecting that.”

Hannah revealed that she felt like Leo’s actions gave her more insight to who he was as a person.

She continued, “I don’t really know exactly if it was a switch-up or not, but I just wasn’t expecting that conversation we had. I think how someone handles difficult rejection, it really shows a lot about them. And so maybe he just didn’t handle rejection that well.”