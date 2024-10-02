Love Is Blind’s Brittany Opens Up About Where She and Leo Stand

Love Is Blind season 7 star Brittany Wisniewski opened up about where she stands with her former fiancé, Leo Braudy, after producers chose not to follow their story after they left the pods.

“After we left the set, that was such a fun time,” Brittany, 33, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Wednesday, October 2. “We just rode scooters — we crashed into a cactus, pretty badly actually. I had to see a chiropractor when I got home, but we just had so much fun. We had so much to talk about, what other cast mates look like, our experience on the [other] side [with the men and women].”

While the esthetician said that she and Leo, 31, had a “blast” on their trip, they ultimately ended up calling off their engagement.

“There wasn’t anything major that happened,” Brittany explained. “Honestly, I sometimes wish there was, because maybe it would give a better explanation to why things didn’t work out. It’s really just, you know when it’s right and you just know when it’s not, and we’re better off as friends.”

She continued, “We had this conversation of how things could work out, and we went over our daily schedules and how we would fit into each other’s lives, and then once we got to Miami, we just felt the disconnect. One night we had a very mutual conversation of like, ‘Okay, clearly some shift is happening here, and maybe we are just good friends.’ There is no bad blood or anything, so nothing crazy happened. I’m very lucky of how that turned out.”

Brittany also said that being homesick really affected her mood as the trip continued.

“I kind of got a little cranky, a little moody — I wanted to go home, I wanted to see my cats,” the reality star admitted. “And I’m like, ‘I’m choosing to not be home right now.’ But I just wanted to be home. I apologized for my crankiness. I was super emotionally overwhelmed.”

Netflix

On top of that, Brittany said that spending time with Leo while traveling put their relationship timeline into overdrive.

“Traveling with someone is a huge test to your relationship, and we didn’t pass the test of time with that one,” she said. “In the real world, that would have maybe been a whole month of dating. Something wasn’t there. And I can’t explain what it is, but we both felt it and we just had a mutual understanding of it and did our best, but we did ultimately move on.”

Fans were shocked that Brittany and Leo weren’t chosen to be followed by cameras, considering they had one of the most dramatic relationships on Love Is Blind season 7. However, she revealed that she wasn’t surprised by the producers’ decision.

“I knew,” Brittany told the publication. “I mean, we were the weakest link. I hadn’t said I loved him, whereas everyone else did. And that just wasn’t something that I could just say because it just didn’t feel right at the moment. I wasn’t in love with him. I was not surprised we didn’t move forward in the trip to Mexico, and we did our own thing. And of course, you build such a strong friendship with all the girls, so it was disappointing.”