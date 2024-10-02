What Is Leo From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7’s Job? His Family Business

Leo Braudy – a standout star of Love Is Blind season 7 – loved talking about how he took over his family business at a young age and his hefty bank account. But what is Leo’s job?

Leo From Love Is Blind Is an Art Dealer

“I’m fortunate. I have an interesting and lucrative job. I’m an art dealer. It’s a family business. I actually own it now,” Leo said during a confessional at the beginning of season 7. “I ended up inheriting it, but one of my biggest insecurities is that a girl only wants me for money. I think that an experience like this that focuses on the emotional connection first is an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

Leo opened up about taking over the family business after relatives’ battles with cancer left him in charge since 2015. The Alexandria, Virginia, native is the owner and CEO of Capital Art Advisory.

“He is also the grandson of Ethel and Arthur Furman, and shares the same passion, knowledge, and expertise as the founders,” his bio on the company website reads. “Since taking over the company, Leo has vastly expanded the outreach and breadth of work of the gallery, including a largely expanded selection of museum-quality bronze sculptures, functional water pipes, and other new and exciting artists’ works.”

Ethel A. Furman & Associates was founded in 1970. Under Leo’s leadership, he relocated the company from Washington, D.C. to New York City and renamed it Capital Art Advisory “to reflect the firm’s roots.”

“Leo travels to major art fairs and regularly lectures on the business of art, including procuring, investing, and collection management,” his bio continues. “He is currently working on a book he plans to publish soon about these topics.”

What Is an Art Dealer?

After being asked her opinions on signing a prenup, Hannah Jiles – one of Leo’s connections in the pods – admitted wasn’t exactly clear about what an art dealer is.

An art dealer is a person who buys and sells works of art. While Leo inherited his company from his grandparents, whom he claimed “instilled within me a knowledge and passion for art,” he often uses his social media platform to promote his passion.

“I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about this. I’m super fortunate to run my family’s art dealing and advisory business and art has been my passion my whole life,” he said in a September 2024 Instagram video before explaining his plan to help unknown artists with his “weird 30 seconds of reality show fame.”

What Is Leo From Love Is Blind’s Net Worth?

While it’s unclear just how much money Leo inherited from his family and how much he makes as an art dealer, he often spoke about how “fortunate” he is during his time on the show. His castmates even pointed out that the Sotheby’s Institute of Art grad wore a Rolex throughout filming.

“I’m really fortunate to be 30 years old and not have to worry about money at all,” he told future fiancée Brittany Wisniewski. “It’s something I’m honestly a little bit uncomfortable talking about in general. I grew up, like, very well-off… The business I was really blessed to inherit does, like, pretty well.”