Love Is Blind’s Nick Wasn’t Surprised Hannah Came Back to Him

Love Is Blind season 7 featured a love triangle between Nick Dorka, Hannah Jiles and Leo Braudy. While Hannah initially broke things off with Nick and chose Leo, the former XFL star revealed he wasn’t surprised when she came back to him.

“I felt like it wasn’t the last conversation we were going to have,” Nick, 29, said in an interview with Us Weekly published on Thursday, October 3. “I’m just glad she came around because I was ready to talk to her again.”

Hannah, 27, also opened up about her feelings regarding Nick and Leo, 31.

“I think it was very hard with Nick and Leo because I like them both, and they’re very different,” Hannah explained. “And so I was like, ‘OK, I think I need to make a decision. … Nick, I think we need to break up. I just think maybe we’re just not compatible.’ And then as soon as I broke up with him I was like, [sobbing face]’ so I was like, ‘Maybe I made the wrong decision.’ I just instantly regretted it and I knew. I chose Nick because I just, like, knew he was my person.”

Fans saw Leo start spiraling once Hannah let him know that she was officially choosing Nick, and the art dealer had a full blown temper tantrum in the pods.

“Do you feel like I wasn’t as committed to you?” Leo asked in Love Is Blind episode 3. “I kind of felt the same as you because you were dating someone else. I never held it against you. Do feel like I was stronger but because I wasn’t as committed, that’s why? Or do you just genuinely feel a stronger connection with your other match? ‘Cause I can’t fight for something if you’ve already made up your mind.”

He continued, “Hannah, I’m so f–king into you. Like how conclusively have you decided this? Is this set in stone? I wanted to talk to you first, Hannah! I wanted to talk to you first!”

As he was pleading with Hannah not to break up with him, Leo pulled at his hair and was visibly upset at the situation. However, after the two decided to sleep on things and speak the next day, Leo did a 180.

Leo apologized and told Hannah he regretted how he acted with her the previous night, but the conversation took an odd turn.

“The fact is, we’re not compatible. Honestly, like, Nick is everything that, like, I’m not. He’s calm, he’s collected, he’s wise,” Leo said.

When Hannah added that she knew that and called Nick “her person,” Leo responded by saying, “That’s exactly how I feel about Brittany [Wisniewski].”

Hannah was visibly shocked at Leo’s reply considering he was saying the opposite the night before.

Leo continued, “I know what I want. You know what you want. You and Nick are meant to be, and me and Brittany were meant to be. If there’s one thing I would ask for you to do for me, is, like, I would beg of you to tell Brittany that, like, it was really mutual.”

Shocking viewers, Leo then went on to say that he and Hannah “both broke up with each other” and that he “told producers to cancel” his and Hannah’s date. Thankfully, Hannah didn’t let the comment slide, and she also didn’t put in a good word for him with Brittany, 33, like he asked.

Hannah accepted Nick’s proposal a short while later. Surprisingly, Brittany also accepted Leo’s, even after knowing what went down between him and Hannah. However, Brittany and Leo weren’t chosen to be followed by producers and the two took their own trip to Miami. They broke off their engagement soon after.