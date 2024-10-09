LiB's Tyler Doesn't 'Regret' Not Telling Ashley He Has Kids

Love Is Blind’s Tyler Francis said he’s fine with how things played out between him and his fiancée, Ashley Adionser, after he dropped the huge bombshell that he’s fathered three kids. The nuclear security officer made the big reveal during season 7, episode 9.

“There’s maybe a couple conversations that could’ve been had at a certain time, who knows?” Tyler, 34, told E! News in an article published on Wednesday, October 9. “I can’t sit back and wish that I could change something. I’m living in the present.”

During the conversation between Ashley, 32, and Tyler in episode 9, it was implied that Tyler was only a sperm donor for a couple he knew. However, Life & Style exclusively revealed that may not be the case, considering his child custody case was reopened after Love Is Blind season 7 filmed.

The mother of the children, Bri Thomas, originally filed for custody in Baltimore City Circuit Court in October 2021, and the case was settled on May 6, 2022. However, it was then reopened in January 2024, with the next disposition hearing scheduled for November 15.

Rumors had been swirling about Tyler having children a few days before Netflix dropped episodes 7 through 9. A woman named Lovetta Thomas, who claimed to be Bri’s mother, put Tyler on blast and alleged that he had disappeared from the children’s lives once he began filming Love Is Blind.

“Love is Blind Season 7… Washington DC…. Do Y’all know who this is??? Or where he is, cuz his 3 kids been looking for him!!!” Lovetta wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, October 7.

The woman also took to TikTok to throw some more shade at the reality star.

“It’s true… Tyler has 3 kids,” Lovetta captioned a TikTok video. “Well he hadn’t spoken to them in a year!!! And yes they ask about him. Ask to call him. Ask when he’s coming.”

Netflix

TikTok blogger Storytimewithrikkii also commented on the situation with a video of her own. In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, October 8, the content creator alleged that Tyler “scrubbed [his children] from his Instagram entirely when he found out he was gonna be on the show.”

In a separate video, Storytimewithrikkii added, “Tyler was very active in all of his children’s lives up until a year ago when he decided to ditch them and pretend like they didn’t exist.”

Tyler and Ashely quickly became a fan favorite couple this season, and most viewers felt like they were the strongest couple. Even though the pair was still enamored with each other during their trip to Cabo San Lucas, fans became suspicious of Tyler when he hinted that he may have some skeletons in his closet. Tyler told the marketing director to “prepare” to hear from people who would say “he’s not that nice.”

Netflix left fans on a cliffhanger this week, but the trailer for upcoming episodes showed that Ashley isn’t quite over the revelation that Tyler fathered three kids. She can be heard telling her friends at a party that Tyler has “sperm babies.”

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 drop on Netflix on Wednesday, October 16.