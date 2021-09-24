Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway . Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

The skincare industry evolves extremely rapidly, and thick ointments, dense creams and luxuriant lotions have all now given way to nearly weightless serums! But with so many skin types, varying cosmetic needs and differing options to choose from, how do you pick the right serum for your skin? I reached out to skin care experts to find out.

Serum for sensitive skin:

“I strongly recommend that my patients base their serum on their skin type,” explains dermatologist Dr. Amy Spizuoco. “For patients with regular skin or oily skin, there really aren’t many restrictions in terms of serum selections. For patients with sensitive skin, however, I tell them to avoid Vitamin C and Retinol containing serums and only use serums with hydrating ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid. My personal favorite serum is Neutrogena Hydraboost HA Serum.

Serum for acne-prone skin:

“Serums are made of high concentrations of active ingredients so when you’re looking at serums, match the ingredients to your skin needs,” says dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “If your skin is dehydrated seek out hydrating and quenching ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides. If you are acne prone however then consider look for serums with salicylic acid and retinols like Skinceuticals’ Blemish and Age Defense!”

Serum to brighten:

“Your serum selection is really dependent on what you are trying to accomplish,” notes aesthetic nurse Corey Ordyne. “If you are looking to brighten your skin and reduce hyperpigmentation, look for a product containing Vitamin C and active antioxidants. Wake Me Up: Vitamin C Firming Day Serum from LAB is my serum of choice and I use it every day because it offers smoother, softer, more youthful-looking skin!”

Serum for fine lines:

“Each individual serum offers different benefits. For patients looking to address fine lines and wrinkles, I often point them in the direction of a product with a recovery complex as well as peptides,” explains dermatologist Dr. Tejas Desai. TNS Essential Serum from SkinMedica will show positive improvements in as little as 30 days with optimal results appearing in 90 days!”