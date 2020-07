Stealing Home by Sherryl Woods

Take a break from Netflix and chill with the book that inspired the streaming service’s hit new show Sweet Magnolias. Stealing Home by Sherryl Woods tells the story of Maddie Townsend who lives in a town called Serenity, but finds her life turned upside down when the father of her three children leaves her for a younger woman. The endearing tale’s Kindle edition is available for $7.99 (amazon.com)