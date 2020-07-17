Everyone knows the best way to unwind after a fun day at the beach is to plop down on the couch and fire up some Netflix. With that, we’re breaking down which TV shows and movies are coming and going on the streaming platform in August 2020. To see the full list, keep reading!

What’s coming to Netflix in August 2020:

Saturday, August 1:

Killing Hasselhoff

My Perfect Landing (season 1)

Power Players (season 2)

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class

The Ottoman Lieutenant

Toradora! (season 1)



Sunday, August 2:

Pick of the Litter

Tuesday, August 4:

Mystery Lab (season 1)

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

Wednesday, August 5:

Anelka: Misunderstood

Thursday, August 6:

Nasha Natasha

The Seven Deadly Sins (season 4)

The Rain (season 3)

Friday, August 7:

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run

High Seas/Alta Mar (season 3)

Selling Sunset (season 3)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

The New Legends of Monkey (season 2)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Word Party Songs (season 1)

Monday, August 10:

The Big Show Show

Tuesday, August 11:

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

Wednesday, August 12:

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Thursday, August 13:

An Easy Girl/Une fille facile

Friday, August 14:

Project Power

The Great Heist (season 1)

Monday, August 20:

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

Tuesday, August 21:

Lucifer (season 5, part I)

The Sleepover

Friday, August 28:

Unknown Origins

What’s leaving Netflix in August 2020:

Saturday, August 1:

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Black Heart (season 1)

Can’t Hardly Wait

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot (season 1)

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

Comedy Bang! Bang! (5 seasons)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Hogie the Globehopper (season 1)

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights (season 1)

Ramayan (season 1)

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Vroomiz (season 1)

Sunday, August 2:

Skins (7 seasons)

Tuesday, August 4:

Dino Hunt (season 1)

Paranormal Survivor (season 1)

Wednesday, August 5:

Enemigo íntimo

Ever After High (5 seasons)

Thursday, August 13:

Jim Henson’s Splash and Bubbles (season 1)

Saturday, August 15:

Buddha (season 1)

Classic Legends with Javed Akhtar (season 1)