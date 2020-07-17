Ready, Set, Binge-Watch! Here’s What’s Coming and Going on Netflix in August
Everyone knows the best way to unwind after a fun day at the beach is to plop down on the couch and fire up some Netflix. With that, we’re breaking down which TV shows and movies are coming and going on the streaming platform in August 2020. To see the full list, keep reading!
What’s coming to Netflix in August 2020:
Saturday, August 1:
Killing Hasselhoff
My Perfect Landing (season 1)
Power Players (season 2)
Rogue Warfare: The Hunt
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class
The Ottoman Lieutenant
Toradora! (season 1)
Sunday, August 2:
Pick of the Litter
Tuesday, August 4:
Mystery Lab (season 1)
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
Wednesday, August 5:
Anelka: Misunderstood
Thursday, August 6:
Nasha Natasha
The Seven Deadly Sins (season 4)
The Rain (season 3)
Friday, August 7:
Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run
High Seas/Alta Mar (season 3)
Selling Sunset (season 3)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
The New Legends of Monkey (season 2)
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs (season 1)
Monday, August 10:
The Big Show Show
Tuesday, August 11:
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
Wednesday, August 12:
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Thursday, August 13:
An Easy Girl/Une fille facile
Friday, August 14:
Project Power
The Great Heist (season 1)
Monday, August 20:
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
Tuesday, August 21:
Lucifer (season 5, part I)
The Sleepover
Friday, August 28:
Unknown Origins
What’s leaving Netflix in August 2020:
Saturday, August 1:
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Black Heart (season 1)
Can’t Hardly Wait
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot (season 1)
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
Comedy Bang! Bang! (5 seasons)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Hogie the Globehopper (season 1)
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights (season 1)
Ramayan (season 1)
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Vroomiz (season 1)
Sunday, August 2:
Skins (7 seasons)
Tuesday, August 4:
Dino Hunt (season 1)
Paranormal Survivor (season 1)
Wednesday, August 5:
Enemigo íntimo
Ever After High (5 seasons)
Thursday, August 13:
Jim Henson’s Splash and Bubbles (season 1)
Saturday, August 15:
Buddha (season 1)
Classic Legends with Javed Akhtar (season 1)