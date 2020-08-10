Everyone knows the best way to unwind after a day of classes or work is to plop down on the couch and fire up some Netflix. With that, we’re breaking down which TV shows and movies are coming and going on the streaming platform in September 2020. To see the full list, keep reading!

What’s coming to Netflix in September 2020:

Tuesday, September 1: 

Borgen (season 1-3) 

Due Date

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones

Heidi (season 2)

Muppet’s Most Wanted

Puss in Boots

Sister Sister (multiple seasons)

The Smurfs

Thomas & Friends (season 24) 

True: Friendship Day

Thursday, September 3: 

Love, Guaranteed

Friday, September 4: 

Away (season 1) 

I’m Thinking of Ending Things 

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (part 2) 

Saturday, September 5: 

Undercover (season 2) 

Thursday, September 10: 

Julie and the Phantoms (season 1)

Friday, September 11: 

Family Business (season 1)

Girlfriends (multiple seasons) 

Wednesday, September 16: 

The Devil All the Time

Thursday, September 17: 

Dragon’s Dogma (season 1)

Friday, September 18: 

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (season 1)
Ratched (season 1)

Tuesday, September 29: 

Welcome to Sudden Death

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020:

Tuesday, September 1: 

Bad Boys 

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play 

Clueless 

Failure to Launch 

Get Him to the Greek 

Groundhog Day 

He’s Just Not That Into You 

Jerry Maguire 

The Karate Kid 

The Karate Kid Part II 

The Karate Kid Part III 

The Lake House 

Life as We Know It 

Murder Party 

Observe and Report 

One Day 

Public Enemies 

Rugrats Go Wild 

School Daze 

Tootsie 

United 93

V for Vendetta 

Valentine’s Day

Saturday, September 5:

Christopher Robin 

Monday, September 7: 

Galavant (seasons 1-2)

Once Upon a Time (seasons 1-7)