Everyone knows the best way to unwind after a day of classes or work is to plop down on the couch and fire up some Netflix. With that, we’re breaking down which TV shows and movies are coming and going on the streaming platform in September 2020. To see the full list, keep reading!

What’s coming to Netflix in September 2020:

Tuesday, September 1:

Borgen (season 1-3)

Due Date

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones

Heidi (season 2)

Muppet’s Most Wanted

Puss in Boots

Sister Sister (multiple seasons)

The Smurfs

Thomas & Friends (season 24)

True: Friendship Day

Thursday, September 3:

Love, Guaranteed

Friday, September 4:

Away (season 1)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (part 2)

Saturday, September 5:

Undercover (season 2)

Thursday, September 10:

Julie and the Phantoms (season 1)

Friday, September 11:

Family Business (season 1)

Girlfriends (multiple seasons)

Wednesday, September 16:

The Devil All the Time

Thursday, September 17:

Dragon’s Dogma (season 1)

Friday, September 18:

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (season 1)

Ratched (season 1)

Tuesday, September 29:

Welcome to Sudden Death

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020:

Tuesday, September 1:

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day

Saturday, September 5:

Christopher Robin

Monday, September 7:

Galavant (seasons 1-2)

Once Upon a Time (seasons 1-7)