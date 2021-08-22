Now this is a throwback. Kourtney Kardashian is being compared to 2000s singer Amerie after one Twitter user went viral by highlighting their similarities on Saturday, August 21.

The former pop singer, 41, is perhaps best known for her 2005 single “1 Thing,” which peaked at No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and even appeared on the Hitch soundtrack. “Kourtney Kardashian had the block hot with this hit,” the social media user tweeted alongside the track’s music video, in which it appears the songstress and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, do look alike in some shots.

A lot of fans seemed to be in agreement with the interesting observation. “I’m just saying I’ve never seen Kourtney Kardashian and Amerie in the same room before,” one fan hilariously wrote while another added, “Now I can’t unsee it.”

However, some people couldn’t be convinced. “Kourtney Kardashian could never,” one user said. “Someone called Amerie Kourtney Kardashian earlier and I’m still upset,” another fan wrote. Several social media users also noted that the comparison could be seen as problematic because Amerie is Black and Korean and Kourtney is white and Armenian.

The Massachusetts native has released four albums to date. There have been rumors of a fifth album circulating, but the record was never dropped. Amerie appeared to largely retire from the music industry altogether after 2011, but she made a comeback with two singles in 2014 and 2015, as well as an EP called Drive, but her music has been independently distributed. She also released two albums (that are considered a connected two-part concept album) in 2018, also independently.

Aside from music, the former R&B artist has found an incredible community in reading. She started “Amerie’s Book Club” in 2019 and the endeavor now has nearly 13,000 followers on Instagram. She also has a blossoming YouTube channel — where she shares videos for her book club as well as other topics — which holds 212,000 subscribers.

Amerie also has a full life as a wife and mother. She began dating Sony Music executive Lenny Nicholson — who was also her manager — in 2004. Six years later, the pair got engaged in February 2010. They married in June 2011 and welcomed their first child, son River, in May 2018.