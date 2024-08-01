Who Is Brody Malone’s Mom? How the Gymnast’s Late Parent Died

Brody Malone had fans on their feet as he helped lead the men’s gymnastics team to a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics. The Georgia native had the support of his father, John, and fiancée Serena Ortiz in the stands – and a special seat saved for his late mother, Tracey.

The Paris Games was a big comeback for Brody, who suffered a crushing knee injury in March 2023 at the DTB Cup in Germany. The athlete healed his “tibial plateau fracture in his right knee, a fully torn LCL, a torn meniscus, a partially torn PCL and some cartilage damage” by the time the Olympics rolled around the following year and returned to the mat better than ever.

After perfecting his bar routine, viewers anticipated the dismount, which caused his knee injury. However, Brody’s feet landed on the mat like a magnet and he held his stick for a dramatic pause before standing and embracing the crowd’s uproar.

Olympic Games Guessing Game Play now

His father was spotted on camera clapping, smiling and looking up at the ceiling, seemingly celebrating with his late wife on their son’s accomplishment. After a moment, John got emotional as he took off his hat and dropped his head in his hand. The moment went viral on TikTok and Brody’s newfound fans are asking what happened to his late mom.

How Did Brody Malone’s Mom Die?

The Stanford alum holds his emotions close to his chest, which is an attribute that his dad would say comes from him. Brody hasn’t opened up about the passing of his mother, but John recalled their family’s devastating loss during an open letter to his son ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

Getty

“I want to tell you about my oldest boy Brody. He was born with his mother’s smile and with my fire for competition,” the family patriarch said in a video posted on NBC News’ X account on July 29, 2024. “After he broke his arm climbing out of his crib when he was two, we got him into gymnastics so he could get all of his energy out.”

Gymnastics quickly became Brody’s passion where he shined. However, the athlete’s world became more grim when his mom died of cancer when he was 12 years old in 2012.

“Like me, Brody doesn’t like to show his emotions too much. So, I think he buried himself in competition and let all of his pain out through sports,” John continued in the video. “Competing at the Olympics was a dream Brody and his mom had together. I know Tracey’s watching over Brody still and I can see her smile and hear her laugh and feel her joy. So, son, go get ’em tonight. Your mom and I are so proud of you.”

How Did Brody Malone’s Parents Meet?

John and Tracey met in college and fell in love while enrolled in the same equestrian program.

The family patriarch recalled the love story in his 2024 letter to Brody and revealed that “all” of their “kids were on horseback by kindergarten.”

In addition to their eldest child Brody, John and Tracey also share sons Cooper and Tyler and daughter Briley.

Brody Malone Suffers Another Loss

John remarried second wife Lynn Johnson at an unknown time. However, his marriage was cut short again after she died of a brain aneurysm in 2019, according to multiple outlets.