New couple or nah? Rappers French Montana and Doja Cat sparked romance rumors earlier this week when they were spotted hanging out and dancing on a yacht together on Wednesday, September 30, according to HotNewHipHop. However, it seems the “Mooo!” singer was eager to put the speculation to rest.

“Me and French got a song coming out. F—kin relax,” the 24-year-old wrote on Twitter on Thursday, October 1. While the dating rumors were effectively short-lived, it seems the curiosity will help the dynamic duo’s new single’s success whenever it drops.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

As for the 35-year-old’s dating history, his most well-known relationship was with Khloé Kardashian. The pair started dating in April 2014 and split the following April. He reflected on his time dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in August 2019, and revealed he thinks they “are always going to be friends.”

“I feel like we had a real dope relationship,” the “Unforgettable” artist told Haute Living. “There was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from.” French also noted the bond they shared was very “real” at the time. “When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that,” he explained. “Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it.”

It’s clear the Bronx native is still part of the Kar-Jenner entourage. Most recently, the musician (real name: Karim Kharbouch) was spotted attending Khloé’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s 40th birthday party in April 2019. Five months later, French was seen alongside the Poosh founder, 41, and her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, while attending Kardashian family friend Stephanie Shepherd‘s birthday festivities in September.

Aside from his year-long romance with KoKo, the Morrocco native has a long list of gorgeous babes whom he’s dated before and after her. French has been romantically linked to Trina, Iggy Azalea and Alexis Skyy, among tons of other models. His last relationship was with Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada. The duo started dating in November 2017 and split four months later in March 2018.

Despite the fact he isn’t dating Doja, it will be interesting to see who French cozies up to next!