Following her stay at the Playboy Mansion, Holly Madison married Pasquale Rotella in September 2013 before splitting five years later. But who is Pasquale? Keep scrolling for everything we know about the Girls Next Door alum’s ex-husband.

What Is Pasquale Rotella’s Job?

Pasquale worked in the restaurant business including at his family’s Venice Beach, California, Italian restaurant throughout the 1980s and later as a partner at Las Vegas restaurants such as Park on Fremont and Commonwealth before founding “the world’s largest dance music and experience company,” Insomniac Events, in 1993.

“Insomniac produces innovative music festivals and events featuring immersive multisensory environments enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting and sound design, large-scale art installations, interactive circus and theatrical performances, boundary-pushing special effects and pyrotechnics and fan participation,” a description on his LinkedIn profile reads.

His company’s signature event is Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, which launched in 1997 and hosts more than 400,000 festival goers annually.

How Many Kids Does Pasquale Rotella Have?

The former Playboy bunny announced in August 2012 that she and then-boyfriend Pasquale were expecting their first child together. Daughter Rainbow Aurora was born the following March.

In August 2016, the former couple announced the birth of their second child, a son named Forest Leonardo Antonio.

Why Did Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotello Split?

Following multiple reports that the pair had called it quits during the summer of 2018, Pasquale confirmed the breakup via Instagram that September.

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” he captioned his post at the time. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity,” he added.

He went on to compliment his ex, saying, “Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while coparenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life.”

After their divorce was finalized in February 2019, Holly moved on with actor Zak Bagans after attending his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas that May. The pair kept their relationship private and dated for nearly two years, though they ultimately called it quits in February 2021.

For his part, it is unclear if Pasquale has moved on since their divorce as he keeps his private life off social media, preferring to use his platform to promote upcoming music festivals.