Holly Madison has stripped down for the pages of Playboy, and she still loves to show off her killer figure in bikinis. Even though she rose to fame in 2005 on the reality show Girls Next Door, 17 years later Holly looks drop dead gorgeous in swimwear.

In 2001, she moved into the Playboy Mansion and became one of the late Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends. Holly, Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson would go on to star on E!’s Girls Next Door from 2005 through 2010, with the stunning blonde becoming Hugh’s main girlfriend in 2002. They broke things off in 2008 when the tycoon had made it clear he wasn’t interested in marriage and children, two things that Holly very much wanted.

Holly moved to Las Vegas in 2009 and began a successful career as a personality in Sin City. That year, she lent her famous body to the world’s largest bikini parade, which broke a Guinness World Record featuring 281 swimsuit clad ladies. It kicked off Vegas’ summer swimsuit and pool party season, as well as celebrating the 50th anniversary of the city’s iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign on the strip.

The reality star became a fixture at numerous pool parties at various Vegas clubs, where she got to flaunt her bikini body on the celebrity red carpets for the daytime events. Even in the evening she was a swimsuit champ, rocking plunging one-pieces with sarongs for beach-themed nightclub parties.

During that time, Holly launched her career as a burlesque performer, starring in Peepshow at Planet Hollywood on and off from July 2009 through October 2012. She also got her own E! reality show, Holly’s World, which ran for two seasons and documented her new life in Sin City.

In 2011, Holly began dating event promoter and Electric Daisy Carnival founder Pasquale Rotella, and she would eventually get the marriage and family she craved. The pair welcomed daughter Rainbow Aurora on March 5, 2013, and added a bouncing baby boy, Forest Leonardo, to their family in August 2016. The couple wed at Holly’s beloved Disneyland on September 10, 2013, though they divorced in 2019.

Even though she’s a single mom now, Holly still loves to slip into bikinis to thrill her 1.2 million Instagram followers. And at age 42 in 2022, she looks just as good as she did in her 20s!

Scroll down for Holly’s hottest bikini photos.