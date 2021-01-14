Former Bachelorette contestant James McCoy Taylor, who previously appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season, confirmed he attended the march on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to protest President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss. He received backlash from fans after the march turned into a violent riot at the Capitol building, resulting in five dead.

“Big thanks to #TheBachelor family for supporting me during this time … from top to bottom,” the Texas native, 33, tweeted on January 11, days after the deadly riot. “Conservative producers are the best!! Thank you @ABCNetwork @ABC & @BachelorABC for having my back while I legally supported our President.”

James Taylor/Instagram

Despite Taylor’s claims about receiving support from ABC, a source told Us Weekly his claims are “unequivocally false.” In addition, Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss tweeted his feelings about the situation on January 13.

“Whoever that former cast member/idiot jerkoff is that went to Trump’s treasonous rally, got a message for ya … You are officially exiled from #BachelorNation!!!” Fleiss, 56, wrote. “Shame on you.”

On January 6, hundreds of rioters, most identifying as Trump supporters, broke into the Capitol by crashing through windows and locked doors while Congress was meeting to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory over Trump. The incident resulted in the death of five people, including one Capitol police officer.

On January 13, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for the second time in 13 months after accusing the former Apprentice star of “inciting violence against the government of the United States.”

Following the backlash for his attendance at the march, Taylor “liked” a tweet that said, “Not everyone who was in D.C. was involved in the riot.”

The former Bachelor Nation star encouraged his followers to attend on January 5. “D.C. tomorrow … Take a bus. Drive. [Message] me if you need a plane ticket … just don’t make an excuse not to fight for a man who’s been fighting for you for four years,” he tweeted. “See y’all there. We’re with you, Mr. President.”

Taylor previously made it to the top five of season 12 and was eliminated before hometown dates. He is now dating a woman named Mackenzie Sawicki. The former reality star hopes to have a future in politics someday.

“I turn 35 in May and am considering a run for president. I’m serious,” he wrote via Instagram on January 3. “Never seen weaker men in my life — both sides. There are about 5 good ones in the house … 3 in the senate and 3 in the main stream media. DM me and I’ll tell you who they are. Comment if I should run for president (or if you think I’m delusional).”