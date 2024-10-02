As a contestant on season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette, Pascal Ibgui is certainly not in Paris anymore! The French native has been charming lead Joan Vassos with his accent and outgoing personality since the moment he stepped out of the limo.

Who Is Pascal Ibgui?

Pascal is from Paris, France, and now owns a salon called Pascal Pour Elle in Chicago. When Pascal first moved to the United States at age 22 to take a job, he only planned on staying overseas for three months. However, he wound up making a permanent move and opening his first salon five years later.

“I didn’t think I was going to stay,” Pascal admitted to Joan on the first night they met. “But with hard work and perseverance, I became very successful at what I do. It’s been a beautiful career.”

The salon is known for specializing in “hair extensions, thermal hair straightening, Kerastase intensive conditioning, triple moisturizing and ionic conditioning treatments, complemented by a stimulating array of spa services.”

During his opening package for the Golden Bachelorette, Pascal made sure to point out how lucrative his career has been. “I have made myself a great lifestyle,” he shared. “I’m fortunate that I’m able to travel. I’m driving the car I want to drive. I buy the clothes I want. I live in a beautiful home. I would love to be able to have a partner to share my life with.” He also told Joan, “I have the means to do what I want to do these days. I’m very fortunate.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Does Golden Bachelorette’s Pascal Ibgui Have Kids?

Pascal’s ABC bio notes that he is a “proud father and grandfather whose family is his pride and joy.”

The salon owner’s eldest daughter is Natalie. According to Natalie’s Instagram bio, she has followed in her father’s footsteps and considers herself a “hair ninja.” Natalie has a son named Pryce who plays hockey and is a goalie. She documents her life as a hockey mom on Instagram and TikTok. Natalie has also been filming videos with her thoughts about the Golden Bachelorette from the viewpoint of a contestant’s child.

Natalie is also an actress under the name Natalie Crystalle, with some credits on IMDb. She appears to be continuing to pursue a career in acting, per audition videos on her Instagram page.

ABC

Pascal also has a son named Max who is a DJ. Like his dad, Max appears to enjoy traveling, based on photos from his Instagram page. Pascal also has a younger daughter named Sara who graduated high school in 2024 and now attends Loyola University. She was a high school lacrosse star.

Pascal Ibgui’s Hobbies

“Pascal loves going to the theater, trying new restaurants and going to concerts,” according to his ABC bio. He also “loves taking his grandson to the aquarium.”

However, he is admittedly not domestic, as the bio notes, “He isn’t a great cook, [but] he makes great reservations!” On The Golden Bachelorette, Pascal also had one of the other men do his own laundry in the Bachelor mansion.