Who Is RHONJ’s Paul Connell’s Ex-Wife Joanne? Divorce Updates

Dolores Catania has no problem including her relationships on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, including her boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell. Fans met the Irishman during season 13 and although an engagement has been discussed, there’s one problem: Paulie is married. Dolores’ costar Margaret Josephs revealed that he is not legally divorced from his ex-wife, Joanne Connell, during season 13 and fans have since wanted to learn more about the Rockland County resident.

When Did Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell and Ex-Wife Joanne Split?

Paulie’s marriage rendezvous was kept private until Margaret revealed the news during a season 13 RHONJ After Show episode. The fashion designer spilled the beans after an episode aired where Paulie discussed proposing to Dolores during a meal with her ex-husband, Frank Catania.

The hot topic was brought up during the RHONJ season 13 reunion and Paulie set the record straight on his relationship with Joanne.

Filmed in April 2023, Paulie confirmed that Margaret’s statement was true and that his divorce was “in the works.” While revealing that Dolores is the “first woman” he brought around his kids since he and Joanne separated 14 years ago.

Although it’s been over one decade since they split, Joanne officially filed for divorce on February 4, 2020. They were married for more than 16 years, according to The Sun.

“I’m very happily separated and very soon to be happily divorced. It’s a very simple understanding. We are not divorced, we are getting divorced,” Paulie told the outlet in May 2023. “We never had a big misunderstanding to the point where, ‘I hate you, you hate me.’ It was never like that, never being like that. We’ve just parted ways. We’re still very amicable.”

Paulie and Joanne’s divorce is still ongoing as of publication.

Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell Has 2 Kids With His Ex-Wife

The former couple coparent sons Kameron and Brooklyn.

Paulie often shares photos of his brood along with lessons he has learned throughout fatherhood.

“I’m so happy that these boys chose me to be their dad, while I’m not perfect, I will do everything that I can to make sure above and beyond they get a fair chance in life, they give it their best and they never second-guess themselves,” he wrote via Instagram in June 2024 alongside photos of his sons and his late father. “Surrounded with love, dedication admiration with consistency is all the tools you need, oh and have a good listening ear. It really doesn’t get much easier than that and I think in life we sometimes make things more complicated. Don’t forget to tell your kids how much you love them and don’t be afraid of affection, Hugs smiles and I love you are the best investment you’ll ever ever make into a young soul.”

Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell’s Ex-Wife’s Thoughts on Dolores Catania Revealed

The entrepreneur, who deemed his ex as “private,” told The Sun what she thinks about his budding relationship with Dolores.

“[Joanne] is also very happy for myself and Dolores and she thinks it’s a wonderful thing that I found happiness and whatever comes with it. Her and Dolores have a very good mutual understanding,” he said. “She respects our relationship, respects our boundaries, she respects our decisions and she respects Dolores as a mom, and that’s why she has no problem with Dolores and my children and all of us being happy families.”