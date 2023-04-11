Ballin’ with the Benjamins. Paul Connell, boyfriend of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, lives quite comfortably and resides in a breathtaking modern home. When he’s not traveling the world with his reality star beau, Paul is hustling hard at work to maintain his lavish lifestyle. Keep reading to find out what he does for a living and how he earns money!

What Is ‘RHONJ’ Star Paul Connell’s Job?

Paul is the owner of Eco Electrical Services, per his LinkedIn page. The “high end” electrical and contracting business holds its headquarters in New York City and practices the motto: “Helping you be responsible for tomorrow, today.”

The New Jersey resident sometimes shares videos of the work that goes on at EES, which includes a whole lot of wiring!

Dolores Catania/Instagram

“Another day down in this new year progress well, on the way in this new project so excited one of many projects we started and will be starting this year,” he captioned a January 2023 LinkedIn video.

His online followers congratulated his work, leading one to write, “Looking good Paul. So happy for your continued success.”

Paul also deems himself an “entrepreneur” on his Instagram account.

​What Is ‘RHONJ’ star Paul Connell’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, the businessman has an estimated net worth between $1 and $2 million, according to multiple reports.

Does ‘RHONJ’ Star Paul Connell Own Property?

Paul owns a stunning home, which he now shares with Dolores, and fans have seen the tastefully furnished house on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Not to mention, his fabulous abode was Housewives-approved after he and Dolores hosted some of the women for a little soirée during a season 13 episode in April 2023. RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin even labeled the property as a “50 Shades of Grey” home.

“Where am I? The Taj Mahal? Wow,” Jennifer said before addressing her cast member, “If Paulie would look at me twice, I would dump your ass. I’d be like, ‘Dolores who?’”

When Did ‘RHONJ’ Star Paul Connell and Dolores Catania Start Dating?

The darling couple took their relationship public when they went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2022, three months after Us Weekly reported their romance.

Since then, the Powerhouse Fitness Center owner has gushed over her love life with her “Paulie” and even told Life & Style to “stay tuned” for a possible engagement.

“Paulie is really such a special man, something I’ve always known but have come to realize more and more as our relationship progresses. Besides his dashing good looks, Paul has a heart of gold and a truly intelligent and witty way about him,” Dolores said in February 2023. “Since the beginning of our relationship, he has taken such a direct role in my life, always looking out for me and my family’s best interest, no matter how busy he may be with his endeavors. I consider myself very lucky to have met him and am really enjoying our time together.”