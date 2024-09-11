Shawn Mendes has such a sweet relationship with his only sibling, younger sister Aaliyah Mendes. Despite their five-year age difference, Aaliyah is a star in her own right.

Who Is Shawn Mendes’ Sister Aaliyah?

Aaliyah was born in Toronto, Canada, in September 2003. She shares insights into her personal life, including the rare snap with her famous brother, to her nearly 1 million Instagram followers.

She works as a model for Lang Models and is managed by EWG Management, according to her Instagram bio.

The “Treat You Better” crooner actually gave Aaliyah her first taste of modeling during her 2023 collab with Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn Campaign.

“It’s going to change her life, because she’s probably coming into herself in a lot of ways, too, and when you do a campaign like that and you see yourself in photos, it’s beautiful,” he told Rolling Stone at the time. “It’s also an amazing thing for my family as a whole, to see us both in a campaign together.”

Aaliyah shared her excitement on social media, captioning a photo from the shoot, “So honoured, so grateful, so giddy. thank you @tommyhilfiger, shawn & team.”

Shawn Mendes Has a Tattoo Dedicated to Aaliyah

Shawn is no stranger to body ink, with many iconic tattoos sprinkled across his body. But one in particular is extra close to the singer’s heart.

Courtesy of Aaliyah Mendes/Instagram

“A sweet dedication, on the man @shawnmendes,” Los Angeles based tattoo artist Kane Navasard captioned a July 2020 Instagram post showing a shirtless Shawn with his sister’s name “Aaliyah Maria” in dainty script near his collar bone.

Shawn and Aaliyah Often Gush About Each Other on Social Media

The youngest Mendes is a proud baby sister and showed her love to the “It’ll Be Okay” singer on his 21st birthday.

“​​Happy belated birthday to this rockstar … who I’m lucky to call my (now-21-year-old) brother! Love you so much!” she captioned a sweet birthday shoutout in August 2019.

The following month, Shawn returned the favor by wishing his sibling a happy 16th birthday with a series of throwback photos.

“Happy 16th birthday to the most wonderful girl I know. I absolutely adore you,” he wrote at the time.

“I’m really looking forward to spending time with my sister. She’s a bit older now and she’s just really cool to hang out with. I feel like we have a really awesome connection,” Shawn told KISS FM in December 2018. “I always want to hang out with her, but she’s 15 now and she’s in high school and we’ve become actually really close friends and I really enjoy hanging with her.”

He continued, “The more I’m gone, the more I find myself reaching out and FaceTiming and just wanting to be with [my family].”

Aaliyah Has a Boyfriend

The model occasionally shares photos of her relationship with boyfriend Jordan Savage. While her man’s Instagram profile is set to private, he has popped up in selfies on Aaliyah’s social media throughout the years.

“little life,” she captioned a series of photos, including the most recent with Jordan, in November 2023.