Were Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in a Love Triangle?

Pop love triangles are so back! Sabrina Carpenter mesmerized fans when she released her album Short n’ Sweet in August 2024. After grooving to the soulful beats, fans deep-dived into the song lyrics, some of which were seemingly connected to her former flame Shawn Mendes — which meant that Sabrina may have been caught in the middle of his on and off relationship with Camila Cabello.

While the rumored love triangle is just that, Sabrina and Camila have seemingly fueled the speculation with the sound of sweet music.

Sabrina, Shawn and Camila are set to perform at the 2024 MTV VMA Awards on September 11, 2024, and fans are hoping that they spot an awkward run-in between the trio. Others, though, are still wondering what happened between them.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Dated On and Off for 4 Years

The pair were sweet friends who turned into lovers in 2019. Camila and Shawn took fans along throughout their relationship by sharing music they collaborated on, performing together and having a strong social media presence.

In November 2021, the “Señorita” singers announced their split after more than two years of dating. However, the exes reconnected here and there, like their romantic weekend at Coachella in April 2023.

Camila and Shawn’s rekindled romance was short-lived and they split seemingly for good two months later.

The singers were spotted together at the Copa Americá final in Miami in July 2024, which unsurprisingly sparked dating rumors again.

“They love each other — they always will. But they are not back together,” a source close to the pair exclusively told Life & Style days after the event on July 23, 2024.

Shawn Mendes Dated Sabrina Carpenter In Between Breakups With Camila Cabello

Before Shawn’s Coachella reunion with Camila, he sparked dating rumors with Sabrina after they were photographed together on multiple occasions.

On March 10, 2023, the “Mercy” singer and Sabrina left Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation album release party together. They attempted to leave separately by traveling far behind each other, as seen in a viral video.

Three days later, a source confirmed Shawn and Sabrina’s dating rumors with Entertainment Tonight.

“Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key,” the source told the outlet on March 13, 2023. “They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together. Shawn is happy.”

Shawn broke his silence on March 17, 2023.

“We are not dating,” he said during an appearance on RTL Boulevard.

Sabrina Carpenter Seemingly Addresses the Love Triangle on Short n’ Sweet

The former Disney star released Short n’ Sweet on August 23, 2024. Three songs seemingly hinted at her love triangle with Shawn and Camila, including, “Taste,” “Dumb and Poetic,” and “Coincidence.”

In the hit “Taste,” Sabrina is singing to the woman who’s the on-again, off-again girlfriend of her unofficial man. Scream actress Jenna Ortega plays the ex in the music video, which seemingly hints that the woman who is the subject of Sabrina’s song is a brunette — a description that could also match Camila’s.

“I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you,” Sabrina sings in the head-bopping chorus.

“Last week, you didn’t have any doubts/ This week, you’re holding space for her tongue in your mouth” Sabrina sings in “Coincidence,” seemingly referring to Shawn and Camila’s Coachella kiss. “Now shе’s sendin’ you some pictures wеarin’ less and less/ Tryna turn the past into the present tense, huh/ Suckin’ up to all of your mutual friends.”

Camila Cabello Fuels Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes Love Triangle Theory With Deluxe Song

The Fifth Harmony alum seemingly responded to Sabrina’s ~short and sweet~ album after it became an instant chart-topping hit.

On September 6, 2024, Camila released the deluxe version of her album C,XOXO – which first debuted on June 28, 2024.

The song titled “Can Friends Kiss?” was a new track on the upgraded album, which seemingly responded to Sabrina’s single “Coincidence.”

“I don’t like your new girl, she don’t move me / When you talk about her, I get moody,” Camila sings.

Camila is on her phone throughout the song, seemingly responding to Sabrina’s “Coincidence” lyrics, “What a surprise, your phone just died/ Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs/ Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side?/ Damn it, she looks kinda like the girl you outgrew/ Least that’s what you said.”

Neither Sabrina, Camila nor Shawn have publicly confirmed the love triangle fan theories.