Sabrina Carpenter’s music career skyrocketed following the success of her songs “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” off her Short n’ Sweet album, and the hits continued when she released the album’s third single, “Taste,” in August 2024. Following the success of the song, fans are wondering what “Taste” is about and what the lyrics mean.

What Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Song ‘Taste’ About?

In the song “Taste,” Sabrina addresses her ex’s on-again, off-again girlfriend. While Sabrina and her unnamed ex have already broken up at the time of the song, she points out her lasting impact on her ex during their short-lived romance.

“Oh, I leave quite an impression / Five feet to be exact,” she begins in the opening of the song. “You’re wonderin’ why half his clothes went missin’ / My body’s where they’re at.”

In the chorus, Sabrina acknowledges that the on-off couple is back together. However, she insists that her ex has learned new tricks from her. “I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you,” she sings, reminding her ex’s lover that the memory of her will always linger.

She later presents evidence of her impact on him by singing, “He’s funny, now all his jokes hit different / Guess who he learned that from?”

Celebrity Crossword 34 Crosswords Play now

Sabrina continues to prove her point in the bridge by singing that when the girlfriend “feels his lips, you’re feelin’ mine,” adding that she is no longer interested in her ex by adding, “You can have him if you like.”

Who Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Song ‘Taste’ About?

Sabrina has not confirmed who inspired the song, which she cowrote with Julia Michaels, Amy Allen, John Ryan and Ian Kirkpatrick. However, fan theories have circulated that the track is about her brief love triangle with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

After Shawn and Camila split in 2021, the “Mercy” singer sparked dating rumors with Sabrina when they were spotted together on several outings in early 2023. Their fling seemingly fizzled, and Shawn was once again linked to April 2023. However, their rekindled romance didn’t last long and reports circulated that Shawn and Camila split again in June 2023.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

What Happens in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Taste’ Music Video?

Sabrina stars alongside Jenna Ortega in the “Taste” music video, which was inspired by the 1992 black comedy Death Becomes Her. Jenna stars as Sabrina’s ex’s new lover, and the women battle it out until they ultimately kill the ex and befriend each other.

The music video instantly became a hit among fans, and Jenna revealed that she agreed to the project after Sabrina simply texted her with the information.

“I had one day off in L.A. and I wasn’t going to do anything, I was going to rest because we were doing [Beetlejuice] press and shooting season 2 of Wednesday,, but Sabrina has also been so kind and generous towards me even when no one cared. I’ve known her since I was 12 and we get along really well and she’s a friend,” Jenna said during an appearance on Capital’s Jimmy Hill. “So I was like, ‘Yeah of course I’ll do this for you.’”

She added that filming the music video was “so much fun” and that it’s “nice when you do things like that” because it didn’t “feel like work.”