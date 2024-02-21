Barry Keoghan is Hollywood’s new drool-worthy hottie and the Irish native has also caught the eyes of a certain pop star. Fans are eager to know if the Saltburn actor has a girlfriend and they’re taking no nonsense about his relationship updates.

Who Is Barry Keoghan’s Girlfriend?

The Killing of a Sacred Deer was officially back on the market in January 2024 when he confirmed that he had split from his girlfriend, Alyson Kierans.

One month prior, Barry was spotted heading to a dinner date with singer Sabrina Carpenter. The musician donned wide-legged jeans, a long leather trench coat and chunky boots, as seen in photos obtained by ​The Daily Mail. The Bring Them Down actor wore a quarter-buttoned cream sweater.

Barry and Sabrina kicked off 2024 with another date to a museum in Los Angeles in January before going on a more high-profile outing the following month.

Although Sabrina had a breakthrough year in 2023, including opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, she skipped the Grammys. However, she attended the W Magazine afterparty at Los Angeles Bar Marmont and was photographed in conversation with Barry. The publication shared a photo of the pair via Instagram, where he held his hand over his mouth and the “Feather” singer covered her face with a champagne glass.

The hard launch-esque picture caught fans’ attention, who still thought he was in a relationship with his ex Alyson.

Neither Barry nor Sabrina have publicly addressed the status of their relationship.

When Did Barry Keoghan Split From Ex-Girlfriend Alyson Kierans?

Barry and Alyson met at a bar in London in September 2021 and continued their night out with a longtime romance.

W Magazine/ Instagram

The former couple welcomed their son, Brando, in August 2022, and Barry immediately loved being a parent.

“It’s indescribable,” he told British GQ that October. “It’s a love I’ve not felt before.”

Months after Brando’s birth, fans were concerned about Barry and Alyson’s relationship after clues pointed to a split.

“They’ve grown apart over recent months, and things have finally come to a head,” a source told The Sun in July 2023, claiming that Barry’s “partying caused arguments” with his former partner.

Barry was asked about the split rumors during an interview with GQ for his February cover story. Without giving a blunt answer, he said, “She’s done a great job, and she’s an incredible mother.”

However, Barry had more than enough to say about their son.

“I can’t get the little boy off my mind. It’s beautiful. Y’know, it’s crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world,” he told the publication. “That’s the effect he has on me. He smiles at you and you’re like, ‘Wow, you’re smiling at me like that? I don’t deserve that, but anyways, thanks.’”