Bella Hadid has had her fair share of romances and now she’s entering her country era. The supermodel sparked dating rumors with cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos in October 2023 and after months of lowkey seeing each other, she made their relationship Instagram official.

Who Is Bella Hadid’s Boyfriend Adan Banuelos?

Bella’s main man is a Mexican-American horseman from Forth Worth, Texas.

“Idolizing his Hall of Fame father Ascension Banuelos; Adan has credited him immensely for the success he has had thus far in his career,” his bio reads on his official website. “Adan specializes in training and showing cutting horses; excelling at the highest level. In addition to his own success, he continues to have top level amateurs & non-pro riders within his program as well.”

Adan is a superstar in his career and was crowned the National Cutting Horse Association’s leading open rider in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

When Did Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos Start Dating?

It’s unclear when the pair first crossed paths, but they were first spotted together on October 17, 2023.

At the time, TMZ obtained a video of Bella and Adan crossing the street in Texas while stopping for passionate kisses once they safely made it to the sidewalk.

The couple has yet to publicly address their relationship.

When Did Bella Hadid Go Instagram Official With Adan Banuelos?

The Victoria’s Secret angel divulged in her love for horses and started competing in the NCHA. That being said, it’s likely that Bella and Adan met through the equestrian world.

“Never stop trying new things. I feel lucky enough to have the opportunity to keep learning in life,” Bella captioned a January 24, 2024, Instagram post. “Thank you Tito, I will never stop loving on you like this!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills kid shared photos with her horse in the carousel and added subtle photos of Adan, including a sweet hand holding moment and an action video of the pair on their horses.

In February, Bella shared a late upload of birthday photos that took place four months prior.

“October 9, 2023. My 27th Birthday,” she captioned the post.

Not only was Adan seen in the photos, but Bella also posted a PDA video of them the moment before they locked lips.

“It’s very clear how happy you are being surrounded by your horses and being in this environment!” a fan gushed in the comment section, adding, “We can’t explain how happy seeing this makes us feel.”