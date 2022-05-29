Bella Hadid’s supermodel career has taken her all over the world. Whether to the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival or to the beaches in Miami for a photoshoot, the 5-foot-9 beauty is always on the move. Despite her demanding travel schedule, Bella always makes time for a little fun in the sun in bikinis and swimsuits no matter where she is on the map.

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show alum was spotted hitting the hotel pool during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival with boyfriend Marc Kalman in May 2022 wearing a barely-there, navy blue, string bikini.

Just days earlier, while still in France, the Kin Euphorics cofounder was seen keeping it in the family while leaving her hotel rocking a one-piece swimsuit from sister Gigi Hadid’s collection with Frankies Bikinis. The brunette beauty showed off her long legs in an off-white pleated miniskirt over the fawn print ruffled swimsuit as she left Hotel Martinez.

Bella has been vocal about her love and appreciation for her body, telling Glamour magazine in 2016, “I’m really proud to be a woman.”

“I love that women can be feminine but also powerful. You know, free the nipple!” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added.

The Washington, D.C. native and her siblings were raised by European parents. Mom Yolanda Hadid is from the Netherlands, while their father, Mohamed Hadid, is Israeli. Bella attributes this blended upbringing as the reason she is so comfortable in her skin.

“I mean, my mom is European. My whole family is European. We were always very comfortable with our bodies,” she explained. “It’s fine if you don’t want to show your body like that. But if a woman wants to show her body, I’m all for it. Everybody loves a little nip.”

Despite her positive body image, Bella has admitted to struggling in the past. In December 2021, the Moschino muse joined the newly revamped Victoria’s Secret brand as a member of the VS Collective alongside stars such as Priyanka Chopra and Hailey Bieber.

“If they had asked me a couple of years ago to do Victoria’s Secret again, I wouldn’t have been strong enough to stand in my power and do it. Because I was very insecure in general,” she told Marie Claire at the time. “I look at my body now as a temple. Before, it kind of got to the point where my body wasn’t owned by me. Now I feel like I own my body again.”

Scroll down to see some of Bella’s most stunning bikini moments!