Work it! Bella Hadid wore a completely sheer dress while walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week at the Ludovic de Saint Sernin show.

The model, 25, closed the fashion show in a jaw-dropping black gown. The halter dress was mostly see-through and featured panels of opaque black fabric.

The designer called it a “dream” to have the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star finish the show in such a stunning piece.

“I cannot believe this just actually happened,” the 27-year-old French designer wrote via Instagram, noting that he first met Bella four years prior. “She was an absolute dream, captivating and glowing, the kindest and most generous girl ever.”

The designer noted that he is “grateful” to the California native and the team of amazing people who helped make the show a reality.

“You have made my dreams come true! I love you all so much!” the lengthy post continued. “This is just the beginning, and I can not wait to share more with you guys from my favorite show ever. I truly hope you love it as much as I do. This has been a labor of love, and I am so happy it’s finally out for the world to see!”

For her part, Bella reposted Ludovico’s message and added, “Support the people you LOVE.”

Of course, Bella wasn’t the only A-list model to walk in Ludovic’s show. Gigi Hadid opened the event in a shirt dress and knee-high boots.

“You are an angel, you have been an inspiration to me since the very beginning of my career,” Ludovico gushed over the model. “I couldn’t have dreamed of anyone else to open for me this season.”

As for Bella’s daring look in Paris, she’s no stranger to rocking the chicest fashions. She reflected on narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction while attending the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. During the premiere of Tre Piani, she wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture black, long-sleeve gown with a large necklace of a human lung’s pulmonary veins covering her chest.

“It was actually quite fine, honestly,” she said in a Vogue YouTube video about the accessory, which was not as “heavy” as some thought. “I did a little cup check before I got out of the car and that was it. I was like, ‘If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen now. So, I’m about to walk this carpet and if in five minutes from now, there are pictures of my breasts everywhere, then that’s what was supposed to happen.'”

