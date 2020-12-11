Hello, abs! Bella Hadid showed off her toned tummy while rocking a cute athleisure look in a rare gym selfie via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 10.

In the steamy snapshot, the 24-year-old flaunted her insane abs in a black sports bra and black high-waisted leggings. There were various pieces of workout equipment surrounding her, including a docking station for an Olympic bar.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the supermodel showing off her sculpted body on social media. She is a well-known social media selfie queen and regularly shares images of herself on and off the runway. Plus, Bella isn’t afraid to strip down for the camera.

Aside from sharing sexy selfies, the Los Angeles native has been exploring a new romance. On October 14, Page Six reported that a source revealed Bella is seeing Duke Nicholson, the grandson of legendary actor Jack Nicholson. The outlet claimed the Vogue cover girl and the 20-year-old actor have been hanging out since “at least” late September — and they even spent time together in New York City when Bella made a trip there the same month. Bella’s rep denied the relationship to the outlet.

It seems the starlet is looking for love again after her older sister, Gigi Hadid, started settling down with longtime love, Zayn Malik. “Seeing Gigi so loved up with Zayn has made her miss being in a relationship,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in May after the news of her older sister’s pregnancy with the One Direction alum. “She can’t wait to get back on the dating scene again once lockdown is over.”

Bella’s most notable relationship was with pop star The Weeknd. They started dating in April 2015 after being spotted together at Coachella. The model and the “The Hills” singer (real name: Abel Tesfaye) first split in 2016, after which he went on to date Selena Gomez. Bella and Abel got back together in October 2017, but seemingly split for good in August 2019.

It has been difficult for Bella to recover from, but she has been “keeping herself busy” since the split. “Time is the greatest healer,” a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style following the breakup. “Three or four months ago, seeing The Weeknd with another woman may have been painful for Bella, but these days she’s more OK with it. She’s hanging out with friends and helping her sister, Gigi, prepare for the birth next month.”