Wearing a red and white bathing suit and sarong, Sabrina Carpenter made her catwalk debut on June 23 at the Vogue World: Paris fashion show. But it was just the latest of many pinch-me moments for the “Espresso” songstress, 25. “This has been the best year of her life, both personally and professionally,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style “She’s fallen in love, toured with Taylor Swift, played Coachella and released hit after hit — and Sabrina feels like she is just getting started.”

Her fairytale story hasn’t been without drama, though. Sabrina, who first broke out on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World as a teen, “has been through so much at her young age,” says the insider, noting she’s publicly endured “heartbreak, fan criticism, alleged feuds and more. It would be a lot for anyone to handle.”

Most recently, Sabrina shot down rumors of bad blood with Taylor, 34. The two grew close when she opened for the “Shake It Off” singer during 26 of her Eras Tour stops, going to dinners together, visiting tourist attractions, and attending Kansas City Chiefs game to watch Taylor’s beau, Travis Kelce, 34, compete. Then, Sabrina appeared in a racy campaign for Skims — which is owned by Kim Kardashian, who has famously feuded with Taylor. “I’ve been very, very communicative with [Taylor] about that situation,” Sabrina insisted to Rolling Stone. “So it was no weirdness … people will just say things.”

Alas, she’s no stranger to the rumor mill. For years, fans believed Sabrina and Olivia Rodrigo, 21, were bitter enemies after both dated the latter’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett. Many claimed the “much older,” “blond girl” mentioned in “Drivers License” was Sabrina — but the “Please Please Please” singer said she wasn’t “bothered by a few lines” in Olivia’s “magnificent song.”

That’s not to say Sabrina’s 2021 breakup from Joshua, 23, didn’t leave her devastated. “I literally cut my bangs ’cause someone broke my heart,” she told Vanity Fair, hinting the actor was the guy in question. “I was just like, ‘I have to do something.'”

Sabrina’s found love again with Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, 31, but it too hasn’t been sans conflict. “People were concerned when she began dating Barry because he had a reputation,” says the insider, adding that there have been hints of recent drama with the mother of his 23-month-old son, Brando, whom he split from in 2023. “Some speculated that after the birth, he was partying too much and it ruined his relationship.”

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue

But, says the insider, “Sabrina is very much in love. She is living the life she always dreamed of, and has learned how to deal with all the noise and not let it get her down.”