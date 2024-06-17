Sabrina Carpenter revealed how she navigated working with Kim Kardashian on their Skims collaboration amid the reality star’s feud with Taylor Swift.

“As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working,” Sabrina, 25, told Rolling Stone in an interview published Monday, June 17, referencing Taylor, 34, and Kim’s ongoing drama.

The “Espresso” singer has a close friendship with Taylor and even joined her as an opening act on her Eras tour. Due to their strong bond, many fans were shocked when Sabrina joined forces with Kim, 43, to star in a campaign for her Skims line. Sabrina posed for photos to promote the brand’s Stretch Lace and Fits Everybody collections, which was released on April 3.

“In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end,” Sabrina added about how she and Taylor worked through the situation.

She then said that there was “no weirdness” for her to participate in the campaign. “But I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do,” Sabrina noted.

Not only did she reveal how she navigated working with the Kardashians star, but Sabrina also gushed about Taylor’s career during the interview. After explaining that she holds the “Cruel Summer” singer to “such a different echelon,” Sabrina said, “I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she’s done.”

“She always puts out music at a time where I didn’t realize I needed those songs,” Sabrina said, noting that she heard some of Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department album before it was released in April. “We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration … She played me ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ before it came out, and that’s also one of my favorites.”

While Taylor and Kim’s feud initially began in 2016 when the TV personality’s then-husband, Kanye West, referred to the “Enchanted” singer as a “bitch” in his song “Famous,” their drama was reignited when the Pennsylvania native sang about their issues in the 2024 song “thanK you aIMee.” Not only does the song spell out Kim’s name in the title, but the track also notes how much Taylor was negatively impacted by the mother of four’s actions.

“I don’t think you’ve changed much and so I changed your name and any real defining clues,” Taylor sings on the song.

While the “Fortnight” singer has not publicly discussed the inspiration behind the song, many fans quickly connected the dots and taunted Kim on social media after TTPD was released.

Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“‘I don’t think you’ve changed much — And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues. And one day, your kid comes home singin’ — A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.’ MY GOD Taylor Swift went in on Kim Kardashian,’” one fan wrote via X. Another chimed in, “Idk what’s funnier, the random kim k smack cam or the fact that Taylor nicknamed her Aimee.”