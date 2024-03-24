taylor swift wears miniskirt at zoo with sabrina carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her trip to the Sydney Zoo with Taylor Swift in February. While reflecting on her time as the opening act on the Eras tour, Sabrina included a photo of the ladies strolling through the establishment.

In the picture, which was shared on March 23, Taylor, 34, wore a denim miniskirt and T-shirt, while Sabrina, 24, rocked shorts and a white top. The photo was taken from behind as the pair observed the wildlife. Sabrina’s hair was down, while Taylor’s was pulled back into a low bun.

The zoo visit came during a day off from the Eras tour on February 21. One day later, Taylor returned to the park with boyfriend Travis Kelce, who had flown in that morning to attend one of her concerts.

sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

Sabrina served as the opening act on several international Eras tour dates in the second half of 2023 and beginning of 2024. She wrapped up her time on the road with Taylor in Singapore on March 9.

“Sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honored I feel to have been part of it,” she wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I’ve ever received. Also a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented.”

The former Disney star also shared a special message for Taylor. “I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour,” she gushed. “There is truly no one like you and there never will be! I love you with all my heart and I will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time.”

The “Karma” singer is currently on hiatus from the tour and will not return to the road until the European leg kicks off on May 9. She has been keeping a low-profile in recent weeks and reportedly took a private vacation to the Bahamas with Travis, 34, earlier this month. The couple also attended an exclusive Oscars afterparty on March 10.

“[Travis] moved into [Taylor’s] Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “They’re nesting and loving it.” The insider also said that things “seem to be going very smoothly” as the A-list couple “tests the waters” of living together.