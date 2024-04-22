Kim Kardashian’s Instagram follower count plummeted after Taylor Swift released a new diss song about the reality star. Since the pop star dropped the song “thanK you aIMee” on April 19, Kim lost more than 100,000 followers on the social media site, according to Us Weekly.

The Hulu star’s most recent Instagram post was also flooded with taunting comments from Taylor’s fans. Many simply dropped the song title in the comments section of Kim’s post, while others added additional messages, including, “You’re very deserving of what is happening,” and, “Town sure looks small from up here.” Some other fans also commented with snake emojis, referencing how Kim, 43, called Taylor, 34, a “snake” in 2016, which led to the singer being relentlessly bullied and branded as a liar online.

“thanK you aIMee” features Taylor singing about her beef with someone named Aimee, but the intentional capitalization in the song title makes it clear that the name of the song’s subject has been changed. She also references this in the lyrics, singing, “I don’t think you’ve changed much and so I changed your name and any real defining clues.”

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Kim and Taylor’s feud began after the Skims founder’s now-ex-husband, Kanye West, released the song “Famous” in 2016. The song featured a lyric about Taylor, which Ye, 46, said he received her permission to use before dropping the track. After the Grammy winner denied being told about the specific lyrics Ye ended up using, Kim eventually jumped to his defense, insisting that the rapper wasn’t lying about the context of his phone call with Taylor.

She eventually leaked footage of Taylor and Ye’s phone call and slammed Taylor as a “snake” in the process. The public backlash resulted in Taylor retreating from the public eye for several months. It was later confirmed that the version of the phone call that Kim posted had been cut down and edited from its original form.

In a December 2023 interview, Taylor referred to this time in her life as a “career death” and called out Kim for her involvement. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she explained. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.”

Although years have passed, Taylor is clearly still able to tap into the feelings she dealt with after this happened. However, “thanK you aIMee” also features her putting a positive spin on the situation because of how everything turned out.

“I built a legacy that you can’t undo,” she says. “But when I count the stars, there’s a moment of truth, that there wouldn’t be this if there hadn’t been you.”