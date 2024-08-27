The MTV Video Music Awards always feature memorable moments and performances, and the 2024 awards show is expected to be no different. Who is performing at this year’s VMAs and which famous faces can fans expect to see at the awards show?

Who Is Performing at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards?

MTV announced that several famous faces will take the stage to perform at the 2024 VMAs. The network previously revealed that Lenny Kravitz, Halsey, Blackpink‘s Lisa, Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla and Rauw Alejandro will sing their hit songs for the audience.

The performance announcements continued on August 27, 2024, when it was revealed that Anitta, Karol G, LL Cool J and Shawn Mendes have also been tapped to take the stage.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry will also perform a medley of her biggest hits in addition to being honored with this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award. The honor – which is also known as the Video Vanguard Award or the Lifetime Achievement Award – recognizes recording artists and music video directors that have lasting legacies in the industry.

“Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon. With her game changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages,” Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said in a statement following the announcement. “Katy’s prowess will be on full display LIVE on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits.”

Who Is Hosting the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards?

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t just a nominee at the 2024 awards show, but she will also serve as the host.

While this will be the “Sweetest Pie” rapper’s first time hosting the VMAs, she is no stranger to the role of host. Megan previously hosted Saturday Night Live in 2022, and also served as a cohost for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Shortly after Megan was announced as the host, several fans rushed to Instagram to express their excitement over the decision. “I didn’t know the M in VMAs stood for Megan,” one person commented. Another added, “This is her year.”

“Can’t wait to see the lewks!” a third fan chimed in, as an additional person wrote, “Omggg, my idol is hosting !!!! Let’s go megan!!!”

Which Singers Are Nominated at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards?

The 2024 awards show will feature 21 categories that honor the best music videos released in the past year.

Taylor Swift has the most nominations with 10 nods, while her “Fortnight” collaborator Post Malone follows behind with nine nominations. Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina all have six nominations, and Megan Thee Stallion and SZA both have five nods. Meanwhile, LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims each earned four nominations.

When Do the 2024 MTV Music Video Awards Air?

The 2024 VMAS will air on MTV Wednesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET. The awards show will take place at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.