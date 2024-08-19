Please Please Please! Sabrina Carpenter’s Transformation From Disney Star to Today in Photos

All grown up! Fans first got to know Sabrina Carpenter in the mid 2010s when she was a major Disney Channel star. Over the years, she’s blossomed from a young teen to a stunning adult.

Sabrina first became known for playing Maya Hart on Girl Meets World. While her acting career stalled somewhat as she entered adulthood, a pop music career came calling. She landed the coveted opening spot on the Latin American leg of Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour in 2023.

Some fans believe they’ve noticed slight changes in Sabrina’s appearance. There have been rumors she’s had lip and cheek fillers, as well as a nose job, although the “Espresso” singer has not addressed getting plastic surgery. However, her transformation photos show how Sabrina has changed over the years.