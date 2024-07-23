Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted together at the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia on July 14 in Miami, fueling rumors that the on-off couple are on again. Not so, says an exclusive Life & Style source close to the singers. “They love each other — they always will. But they are not back together.” Reportedly Camila, 27, brought her father to the game as her date, and it was just a coincidence that Shawn, 25, was there. Things could change, though. As the source points out, “They wouldn’t be the first couple to get back together for the umpteenth time.”