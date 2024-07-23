Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Back Together? They Will ‘Always’ Love Each Other
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted together at the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia on July 14 in Miami, fueling rumors that the on-off couple are on again. Not so, says an exclusive Life & Style source close to the singers. “They love each other — they always will. But they are not back together.” Reportedly Camila, 27, brought her father to the game as her date, and it was just a coincidence that Shawn, 25, was there. Things could change, though. As the source points out, “They wouldn’t be the first couple to get back together for the umpteenth time.”