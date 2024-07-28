Who Is Suni Lee's Boyfriend? Relationship With Jaylin Smith

In 2021, Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee became the first Asian-American to receive a gold medal in the women’s all-around competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was only 18 years old at the time. As Suni gets ready for her second Olympic Games in Paris, fans are curious to learn more about her love life and her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith.

Who Is Suni Lee’s Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith?

Suni’s boyfriend, Jaylin, is a senior at the University of Southern California and plays football for the school’s team. Jaylin is the cornerback for the Trojans, according to his bio on the university’s website. The California native also played football at Bishop Almeny High School in Mission Hills, California, before starting his collegiate career in the fall of 2021.

Fans also might recognize Jaylin from his time on Snoop Dogg’s Netflix series, Coach Snoop. Jaylin was tapped as one of the players on Snoop’s youth football league that he coached to a national title. During his time on the show, Jaylin opened up about his mom, who died in a hit-and-run when he was young.

“Every time I scored, I’d hear her screaming on the sideline,” Jaylin told producers. “So you know, I miss her being on the sideline with me. I cry sometimes, but I don’t like to show my emotions on anything. I’m a strong guy. Imma grieve on the field. I’m gonna make sure you feel it because you on a different team from me.”

How Long Have Suni Lee and Jaylin Smith Been Together?

While neither Suni or Jaylin have officially commented on when they began dating, the Olympic gymnast shared some photos of her and Jaylin together on Instagram in December 2021. However, Suni deleted the post soon after. Later, she revealed that she had received backlash due to her interracial relationship.

On December 30, 2021, a TikTok user posted a photo of Suni and Jaylin embracing.

Tim Clayton / Getty Images

"I know that Sunisa will be judged by certain eyes in the Hmong Community because her man is Black," the TikTok user captioned the clip.

Suni replied, but the comments on the video have since been turned off.

“This makes me so happy. I’ve received so much hate. They support me when it’s beneficial for them, never when it comes to my happiness. Thank you!” Suni wrote, per People.

Suni Lee and Jaylin Smith Keep Their Relationship Private

Since then, Suni and Jaylin have opted to keep their romance out of the public eye. The Minnesota native hasn’t included any photos of her and Jaylin together on any of her social media accounts, but the two still follow one another on Instagram. They both offer their support to one another in subtle ways on the app, as well.

On May 17, Jaylin shared some photos of himself, including a few that showed him wearing the Indianapolis Colts uniform. Suni was one of the first to comment on the photos, and she simply wrote, “proud.”