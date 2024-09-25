Who Went Home on Dancing With the Stars? Season 33 Elimination Updates

Thirteen famous faces are hitting the stage for season 33 of Dancing With the Stars to win the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. From Bachelor Nation’s Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran to Real Housewives’ Phaedra Parks, the stars have taken out their dancing shoes and are ready to compete.

After receiving scores from judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, one contestant will face the dreaded elimination and be sent home each week.

The couples were able to perform without fear of being sent home during the premiere on September 17, 2024, as no eliminations took place that week. However, there was double the pressure for Oscars Night on September 24, 2024, with two contestants eliminated.