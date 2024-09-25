DWTS Star Anna Delvey Was ‘Mortified’ During Week 2 Elimination

Anna Delvy’s Dancing With the Stars season 33 elimination was just as controversial as her casting, but her nerves may have played a part in her dismissive behavior after her low scores sent her and her partner Ezra Sosa home.

“I think she felt as though she should have gone further, despite her saying she learned ‘nothing’ from the process. She totally disregarded everything,” body language expert Darren Stanton shared on behalf of FruitySlots.com. “I don’t think Ezra was impressed by the comment either, as he looked away and flashed a signal of disgust”

Darren also noted that Anna, 33, has “less rapport with her partner than Tori [Spelling] did.” The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was paired with pro Pasha Pashkov on season 33, was also sent home during the Tuesday, September 24, episode.

“There was nothing there between her and Ezra,” Darren continues. “During the eviction, I noticed that Anna flashed a small gesture of contempt and a fake smile at him. She was mortified to be voted off so early.”

One day before being voted off, Anna and Ezra, 23, performed the quickstep for the “Oscars Night” theme during the Monday, September 23, episode. The pair danced their way around the ballroom floor to KT Tunstall’s 2004 song “Suddenly I See.”

When Anna was asked by cohost Julianne Hough what she would “take away from the show,” the convicted con artist unsurprisingly said, “Nothing.” Ezra stood next to her during her exit interview and was visibly stunned after hearing Anna’s dry response.

“I feel sorry for her partner, what a spoiled person!” a fan wrote via X after the episode aired.

Before becoming a reality star, Anna became infamous after she was sentenced to 12 years in prison for falsely posing as a German socialite and, as a result, scamming people out of their money. Even if viewers didn’t know about Anna’s criminal past, they visibly knew she was in trouble with the law as she wore an ankle monitor while performing. She is currently on house arrest as her fate in America is in the air as she faces possible deportation.

“We’ll try to probably do something fun with it — make it sparkly, maybe,” DWTS costume designer Daniela Gschwendtner told Women’s Wear Daily before the season 33 premiere. “We’re going to try and do something fun with it so it becomes part of the costume. The costume itself won’t be affected by it. [We’ll] try to do something cute with it to make it look all pretty together.”

Past and present Dancing With the Stars cast members shared their opinions about Anna being a part of the series. Some didn’t mind her having a chance at redemption, while others couldn’t believe she was even considered to compete for the mirrorball trophy.

“To tell you the truth, I’ve gotten to meet Anna a few times. She seems great,” former Bachelor Joey Graziadei told The U.S. Sun on September 18. “I have not had a lot of interactions, but my mindset right now is I’m just focusing on how not to make an idiot [of] myself in a few days so that is where my head is.”

However, former DWTS professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy had no problem sharing his dislike of Anna’s part on the show.

“You’re gonna bring that person [on stage] and say, ‘Here’s a platform that a lot of people waited their entire actual career to be a part of,’ to also get a moment of a personal story [where they] can say, ‘This is who I actually am,’” the Traitors alum, 44, said during the September 21 episode of “The TMZ Podcast.” “Will I believe anything this lady says? Absolutely not.”

Two days later, Anna shared a screenshot of the article of Maks’ interview via Instagram Stories, writing, “Who’s this Maksim person? Is he poor?”