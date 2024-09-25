Anna Delvey was one of the first contestants eliminated during season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, and fans slammed her for her attitude following her brief time on the show.

After Anna, 33, and her partner, Ezra Sosa, were eliminated during the Tuesday, September 24, episode, host Julianne Hough asked the con artist what she wanted to take away from the show. “Nothing,” she bluntly responded.

While Ezra, 23, appeared visibly shocked by Anna’s comment, Julianne, 36, laughed before she wrapped up the episode.

Shortly after Anna’s elimination was revealed, several fans rushed to social media to slam her for her attitude. “Rude, entitled, condescending, obnoxious for starters. Feel for the people she fleeced out of their money,” one person wrote about the comment via X. Another chimed in, “She’s horrific. That’s a ‘let’s remake her image’ project that was doomed to fail.”

“She should have never been on the show good riddance,” a third social media user wrote, as another person sarcastically called Anna a “real charmer.”

The backlash continued as another viewer said, “Glad she got set home! Plus she just showed everyone again what kind of PERSON she is.”

Meanwhile, others said they felt bad for Ezra after he was paired with her. “I feel sorry for her partner, what a spoiled person!” an additional person added.

The Russia native first entered the spotlight when she was arrested in 2019 for posing as a German socialite while scamming her wealthy peers out of their money. Anna was sentenced to serve between four to 12 years in prison, though was released early from prison in February 2021 for good behavior. She is currently under house arrest amid her fight to not be deported, and Anna has to wear an ankle monitor – which she flaunted on the show.

The backlash likely won’t surprise fans, as viewers previously slammed the show for casting Anna in the first place.

Disney/Eric McCandless

“Anna Delvey on the show is such a joke. Y’all really couldn’t find someone else to cast? Ankle bracelet? Wtf I’m sorry but if she was a minority, she would not have been casted,” one person wrote following her casting. Another added, “Anna Delvey should NEVER have been cast on this show. They’ve been scraping the bottom of the barrel for ‘stars’ for years, but giving this person a platform is disgusting.”

An additional social media user said they were “offended that @officialdwts has cast Anna Delvey” on the show because “she is a con artist and a criminal.”

Celebrity Crossword 41 Crosswords Play now

In addition to Anna and Ezra, Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, were also eliminated. Unlike Anna, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 51, had a much more positive attitude about her brief time on the show.

“It was truly an unbelievable journey and experience,” Tori told Us Weekly after her elimination. “Obviously, I felt like I was just starting, and I was seeing such a huge change in myself, physically and mentally [and] emotionally. I wanted to keep going, obviously, but I’m grateful I did it.”