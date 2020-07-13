This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

Cannabis finally goes mainstream with CBD seemingly available just about everywhere– from gas stations, yoga studios, airports to specialty hemp shops. Why has it become so popular? The answer is simple, CBD benefits countless conditions by participating in the numerous biochemical processes of life.

If you’re a senior curious about CBD and how it could benefit you, turn to CBDSeniors.

To get an appropriate perspective, it’s useful to remember that all vertebrates, with humans presumptively being the most evolutionary advanced member of the group, rely on the endocannabinoid system to homeostatically regulate every human body system (circulatory, digestive, endocrine, immune, nerves, muscular, reproductive, skeletal and skin). Most endocannabinoids, like the human brain, are mostly made from essential fatty acids.

Metabolism is what drives all living systems by maintaining the flowing energy that drives the complexity of life. Efficient carbohydrate metabolism drives creation (CB1). Cellular/organismic maintenance (repair, recycling and reconstruction is driven fat burning (CB2). The balance of these two metabolic subdivisions determines health and longevity.

Looking for a way to aid in the stimulation of your metabolism with the help of CBD? Check out Blue Ribbon Hemp.

The endocannabinoid system is the conductor of the life’s biochemical orchestra. CBD plays a powerful part in health’s music by straddling the biochemical subdivision that coordinates differentiated functions with their repair and maintenance. Cannabinoids are necessary nutrients for optimizing human health. Click here to learn more.

Dr. Robert Melamede has a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from the City University of New York. Dr. Melamede is a recognized leader on the therapeutic uses of cannabis, and has authored numerous papers on a wide variety of subjects. Dr. Melamede retired as Chairman of the Biology Department at University of Colorado, Colorado Springs in 2005, where he taught and researched cannabinoids, cancer, and DNA repair. For more on Dr. Bob, click here.