Missing out on the fun! Lady Gaga will, unfortunately, not be performing at the 2023 Oscars despite her Academy Awards nomination in the Best Original Song category. The “Rain on Me” songstress is nominated for her song “Hold My Hand,” which was featured in the movie Top Gun: Maverick.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” Gaga, 36, shared on Instagram in April 2022. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

Keep reading for all the details on why Lady Gaga is skipping the Oscars.

Will Lady Gaga Perform at the 2023 Oscars?

Oscars producer Glenn Weiss confirmed that the songstress would be skipping out on the ceremony this year.

“We invited all five nominees. We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp. She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now,” he shared during a press conference ahead of the March 12 ceremony. “Here, we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth. … It didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her and that she is used to. So, she is not going to perform on the show.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Is Lady Gaga Nominated for an Oscar?

Yes, the musician is nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.

The other nominees in the category include “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “Naatu Naatu” from RRR and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Has Lady Gaga Won an Oscar?

During the 2019 Academy Awards, Gaga left with a win in the Best Original Song category for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

“If you are at home and you’re sitting on your couch, and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work. I’ve worked hard for a long time, and … it’s not about winning. But what it’s about is not giving up,” she shared during her acceptance speech at the time. “If you have a dream, fight for it. There’s a discipline for passion, and it’s not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down, or you’re beaten. It’s about how many times you stand up, and are brave, and you keep going.”