Although Jordan Chiles posted one of the top scores during the qualifying round for the women’s gymnastics individual all-around competition at the 2024 Olympics, she won’t be competing in the finals. Instead, teammates Simone Biles and Suni Lee will be the ladies representing team USA during the Thursday, August 1, event.

Why Isn’t Jordan Chiles Competing in the Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final at 2024 Olympics?

The “two-per-country” rule is what’s keeping Jordan, 23, on the sidelines for the individual all-around final. The rule states that every country can only have a maximum of two athletes competing based on qualifying scores.

Jordan put up impressive scores during the qualifying round, but did not score higher than Suni, 21, and Simone, 27, so she narrowly missed her chance to take the floor in the all-around competition.

What Other Events Will Jordan Chiles Compete in at 2024 Olympics?

After helping her team secure the gold medal in the team final on Tuesday, July 30, Jordan will also represent the United States in the floor exercise on August 5. This will be the only other event she competes in at the 2024 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Simone and Jade Carey will compete on vault on Saturday, August 3, while Suni will take on the uneven bars on August 4. The gymnastics competition concludes with Simone and Suni competing on balance beam on August 5, while Simone will join Jordan in competing on the floor later that afternoon.

How Many Olympic Medals Does Jordan Chiles Have?

Jordan has two Olympic medals as of publication.

Her first time at the Olympics was during the 2020 Games in Tokyo (which took place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). She helped Team USA secure a silver medal in the team all-around competition.

During the team all-around, Jordan qualified to compete on vault and floor exercise. However, after Simone withdrew from the competition due to a mental block called the “twisties,” Jordan stepped in to replace her on uneven bars and balance beam.

She then earned her second medal – and first gold! – at the 2024 Games in the same event. Jordan once again competed on all four apparatuses during the team competition in 2024.

Who Is on the 2024 U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team at the Olympics?

Jordan, Simone, Suni, Jade, 24, and Hezly Rivera are the team members representing the United States in women’s gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics. Although Hezly, 16, did not qualify to compete in any events at the team final, she still earned her Olympic gold medal alongside her teammates.

The ladies call themselves the “Golden Girls” because their average age makes them the oldest U.S. women’s gymnastics team since 1952. Even though Hezly is just 16, the team’s average age is 22.467.

“okay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls (because oldest olympic team),” Simone confirmed via X on Tuesday, July 30. She also credited Cécile Canqueteau-Landi, one of her coaches, with coming up with the team name. Before they decided on “Golden Girls,” the ladies were calling themselves “FAAFO,” an acronym for “f–k around and find out.”