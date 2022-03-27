Skipping the ceremony. Lin-Manuel Miranda was unable to attend the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27, amid his nominations for Encanto and Tick, Tick… Boom!

“Made it to Hollywood … This weekend, my wife tested [positive emoji] for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested [negative emoji], but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night,” the former Broadway star, 42, shared via Twitter on Saturday, March 26. “Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM.”

The actor has been married to wife Vanessa Nadal since 2010, and together they share two sons.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Lin-Manuel was nominated at the 94th annual Academy Awards for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas” from the animated film Encanto. The movie is also up for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score. In November 2021, the Hamilton creator made his directorial debut for the Netflix musical Tick, Tick… Boom! While he’s not up for Best Director, the movie did nab nominations for Best Film Editing and Best Actor for Andrew Garfield’s starring role.

“I literally fell in love with the Oscars because of Disney animated movies,” he told Collider of his nomination earlier this month. “I was ride or die forThe Little Mermaid. That was my favorite movie in my young life. And I watched the Oscars for the first time that year, because if ‘Kiss the Girl’ or ‘Under the Sea’ didn’t win, I was ready to riot as a nine-year-old. Then, as a result you get to watch the Oscars. … So the fact that I’m here with the Disney song is wildly full circle for me, because that’s the reason I tuned in the first place.”

While speaking with Variety in December 2021, Lin-Manuel said that the Oscar-nominated song “Dos Oruguitas” was “inspired by the butterfly metaphor.”

He explained, “I wrote the song about these two caterpillars who are in love and don’t want to let each other go, but of course, they have to let each other go, because how on earth will the miracle come if they don’t make room and make space for that? That to me felt like a delicious metaphor for what the entire family is going through. I was very far outside my comfort zone, and I had my thesaurus with me at all times. Even after I’d written my first draft, I asked myself if the Spanish that I’m using would translate and be at home in Colombia and Puerto Rico.”

If the New York City native takes home an award, he will become an EGOT winner — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards. Although becoming an EGOT winner is a huge honor in Hollywood, Lin-Manuel previously revealed that awards are not something he regularly thinks about while working on various projects.

“I mean, it crosses your mind afterwards, but it can’t ever enter your mind while you’re working,” he explained to The Wrap in December 2016 when he was nominated for the animated film Moana.