Maddie Ziegler Stuns on the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: See Photos of Her Beautiful Look!

Red carpet ready! Maddie Ziegler stunned on the 2022 Oscars red carpet and we are not worthy. The Dance Moms alum wore a Giambattista Valli Couture dress with a Swarovski necklace and looked gorgeous.

Maddie, 19, teased followers with a sneak peek of her stunning dress via her Instagram Stories.

“Baby’s first Oscars,” she captioned the clip, showing off her stunning jewelry in the car as she headed to the Dolby Theater.

Since it’s the former reality star’s first time attending the Academy Awards, Maddie made sure to roll up with the utmost class, as she struck a pose on the red carpet. The A-list influencer recently starred in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story, portraying the role of Velma, one of the Jets girls. And as the pro dancer she is, Maddie showed off her talent throughout the musical flick, including in the iconic “Dance at the Gym” number. The movie is nominated for several accolades at the ceremony, including Best Picture.

She previously detailed her experience working with the critically acclaimed director in a September 2021 interview with Variety.

“It’s always nerve-wracking to do a remake of something, especially something so iconic, but [Steven] really stays true to the 1960s, which is amazing,” Maddie said at the time. “We had all of our costumes handmade and the full undergarments and everything they wore in the ‘60s, it was awesome.”

While she dazzled at the event, it appeared that Maddie was flying solo without her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin.

The couple, who began dating in 2019, are happily in love though, as Eddie, 20, shared a few photos with his lady just two months prior to her attendance at Hollywood’s biggest night.

“Proud is an understatement,” the Australian musician captioned his Instagram carousel post on January 22, which included a clip of Maddie’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “You’re such a remarkable person and an amazing leader to so many.”

The two went public with their romance for the first time in March 2020 and occasionally share photos of one another via their respective Instagram accounts. However, they’ve faced online criticism for some of their pictures but, nonetheless, didn’t let the negativity affect their relationship.

Aside from her love life, Maddie has come a long way in her career after leaving Dance Moms in 2016. Upon exiting the show, she opened up to Life & Style exclusively one year later about how she wasn’t “in contact” with her former coach Abby Lee Miller.

