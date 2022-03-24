Sponsored content written in partnership with the CESAR brand

As workplaces continue to evolve, many companies are taking a look at how being in the office might look different today than in years’ past. For example, many pet parents have grown accustomed to spending their day beside their four-legged friends, so these canine companions should be considered when developing return-to-office plans. In fact, according to a new survey commissioned by the CESAR brand, 58% of respondents said that “dogs make the best coworkers1.”

Besides being affectionate, cute and cuddly (and adding an extra dose of fun between meetings), offices that allow pets have been shown to foster environments that relieve anxiety and stress. The same study found that more than half of dog owners feel bringing their pooch to work would encourage them to take breaks (55%) and would foster more social interaction in the workplace (52%).

As part of its commitment to making the world a more dog-friendly place, the CESAR brand is starting with the workplace and embarking on a fun initiative to get your dog “hired” called the CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ program, which is aimed at helping pet parents advocate for their workplaces to welcome furry, four-legged coworkers.

The program is built on insights from the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program from Mars Petcare, the CESAR brand’s parent company. The BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program uses research to identify the key actions that make a community pet-friendly and provides resources to help people and places welcome pets, like the PETS WORK AT WORK™ toolkit, featured on CESARHireMyDog.com. The toolkit helps employers advocate for pet-friendly workplaces by providing a sample pet policy, pet amenities considerations, tips on pet-friendly design and more.

When considering a pet-friendly workspace, businesses should always consider pet etiquette for the workplace, such as defining specific spaces for pets, establishing pet-free zones and perhaps even designating separate routes for pets when entering and exiting the office to keep those who are allergic or might not appreciate the company of dogs as much as others top of mind.

To encourage companies to take some of these steps to become pet-friendly, the CESAR brand will award coupons for free CESAR dog food for the office to the first 50 companies that let them know they’ve opened the door to canine coworkers. From now until November 30, 2022, authorized company representatives can visit cesar.com/contact-us and select ‘My office went dog-friendly’ under the reason for contact and share a signed copy of their company’s dog-friendly policy for the chance to win. For more entry details and official rules, visit cesar.com.

Obviously, no pet, even the most adorable ones, will get through HR without a great resume, which is why the CESAR team is offering a CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ Resume Builder Tool – a place to turn any dog into a canine candidate. The resumes allow you to highlight all of the best attributes and qualities of your canine companion and can be shared with employers to help advocate for a pet-friendly workspace. With the ability to promote your pet’s resume on social media, as well as get “paws-up” endorsements from colleagues and friends, your best friend can be showcased as a leading candidate among employers looking to add fur-tastic team members to the mix.

To continue encouraging pet-friendly policies in the workplace, the CESAR brand is offering a chance to win a special “Pup-Up Workspace” in your hometown or office, along with a year’s supply of CESAR Canine Cuisine for the winner’s pup (up to $500 in value).

To enter*, simply build your pooch’s resume at CESARHireMyDog.com, share it on Instagram or Twitter with #HireMyDog, #Contest and @cesarcuisine in your post and follow the brand. For more entry details and official contest rules, visit CESARHireMyDogContest.com.

Get those tails wagging and those resumes built quickly – this contest ends April 13th.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Eligibility restrictions apply; see full OFFICIAL RULES at www.cesarhiremydogcontest.com for eligibility details. Void where prohibited. Contest ends 4/13/22.

1, This research was conducted by KRC Research from July 30 to August 1, 2021 via an online survey of a representative sample of 1,004 U.S. adults ages 18 or older.