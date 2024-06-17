Would Model Iskra Lawrence Allow Daughter to Enter Industry?

Model Iskra Lawrence knows firsthand how challenging her industry is. Now that she’s expecting a baby girl, she tells Life & Style exclusively whether she would encourage her daughter to follow in her footsteps knowing how brutal modeling can be.

“I think I would encourage her to obviously follow all of her different passions and goals and ideas,” Iskra, 33, explains. If her daughter wanted to become a model, “I would be able to help her navigate it in a healthy way. I mean, I’m never gonna tell her ‘no’ she can’t’ do something.”

“I think everyone needs to discover who they are and take that route and if they have failures, failures are just part of it. I’ve had tons of failures,” the England native continues.

Iskra has been breaking barriers since she entered the modeling industry in her teens, and hopes her daughter creates the same kind of life goals.

“I always remember being in my early twenties … being 21, and when feeling that pressure, like ‘Oh, if I haven’t made it by 23, that’s it.’ It’s never gonna happen for me and I just give up and it was such a waste of time, and compare my career with other peoples, and it’s just not true,” she revealed.

“I’m about to be 34 and here I am walking Miami swim week for the first time, pregnant with my second kid. ​Like the rules just don’t exist if you don’t let them. So, I think just encouraging her to think outside the box and constantly create new goals and you know create new goal posts, cause I think as long as you have dreams that you’re working towards like anything is possible,” she says.

Iskra rocked her bare baby bump in a tan and black bikini while walking the runway for Cupshe’s show during Miami Swim Week on June 2. However, she had to fire back at body shamers who cruelly mocked her figure.

“I’m still in disbelief that in 2024 (and with everything going on in the world) that fat shaming a pregnant woman seemed like the best use of your time?” she wrote in the caption next to a carousel of photos of her walking the runway with screenshots of mean social media comments scattered among the pictures.

In the photos, Iskra wrote out the following message: “Imagine body shaming a stranger on the internet. That’s 6 months pregnant walking in Miami Swim Week more proud of her body than ever after TTC (short for trying to conceive).”

Getty Images

“I found two kind comments out of hundreds. Comment your clap backs I need a good laugh). But I do want to thank these trolls for being so obsessed with me they made commenting on my big fat pregnant body their biggest priority. So impressive you have nothing more important to do,” she added.

Iskra announced on April 18 that she’s expecting baby No. 2 with boyfriend Philip Payne. The couple welcomed their first child, son Alpha, in April 2020.