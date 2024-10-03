Wynonna Judd Turning to Extreme Dieting 'In a Precarious State' (EXCL)

Loved ones are urging country legend Wynonna Judd to slow down and give herself a break after a long, painful summer as she put her body through its paces through an extreme blitz to lose weight in preparation for her new tour, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

After more than 50 years of music making, the “Why Not Me” singer, 60, is preparing to kick start a new leg of her Back to Wy Tour later in September, but she has those close to her worried she’s taking on too much.

“Wynonna’s in a precarious state, as everyone knows, her mental health has been tested with her daughter’s problems and her own lingering grief and guilt over her mom’s death, now she’s trying to overcompensate by obsessing over her diet,” the source says.

The singer’s mother, Naomi Judd, who struggled with depression throughout her life, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April 2022 – a tragedy that has severely affected Wynonna ever since.

To compound the country star’s stress, her daughter, Grace Kelley, was arrested for the second time this year in August. The troubled Kelley, 28, was picked up on three charges, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended/revoked license, and not using motorcycle equipment properly, and booked in Carroll County Jail in Georgia, before later being released on $2,750 bond, according to an arrest record obtained by People. She has an upcoming hearing on January 25, 2025, as confirmed by Life & Style.

She had previously been arrested in Alabama on April 5 on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations and then a week later on charges of soliciting prostitution on April 11. The prostitution charge was eventually dismissed, and the indecent exposure was lowered to a public lewdness charge.

She pleaded guilty to both the remaining charges of public lewdness and obstructing government operations. The first charge caught her a $200 fine in addition to a 90-day jail sentence suspended, while the other got saw her sentenced to 60 days in jail. She was released on May 23.

As a result, Wynonna has been caring for her 2-year-old granddaughter, Kaliyah, while the little girl’s mother, Kelley, deals with the legal issues.

While the country queen is certainly tough, her recent dieting ahead of her tour has gotten friends worried that she may be putting herself through more than she can handle.

“She’s putting so much emphasis on food and portion control, it’s not even healthy,” the source says.

“People are telling her this isn’t the time to count calories and watch scales, she should enjoy her life and eat what she wants, and not pay attention to trolls, because she’s beautiful just the way she is.”

Social media users have been particularly vicious to Wynonna as of late, with one saying she even looks like a drag queen. Luckily, the singer has her husband of 12 years, Cactus Moser, to be her rock when times get tough.

“Her hubby Cactus does what he can to keep her spirits up,” the source says.

“He’s the most tough and tender man I’ve ever been with that I trust,” the “Love Can Build a Bridge” singer told People of drummer and decades-long friend Cactus, 65, in October 2022. “We are so connected. It’s crazy how connected we are. I trust him with my life, which, I can’t always say that about men in my life.”

However, despite the support from her beloved hubby, the insider says, “sadly, it’s not enough” to stop the singer from crash dieting before the tour.

“She looks at herself in the mirror and thinks she could do better.”