Week of August 27 through September 2

By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You like a job well done, but being too critical could send others over the edge — so take it easy. If you’re in the mood to work on your love life or relationships, speak up. Your words have real power now!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The hum of success is not far off and brings out your unique talents, encouraging you to act on a dream that’s very close to your heart. Just make sure you give it your all.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A pleasurable carousel of opportunities awaits, Scorpio. This is a week to enjoy yourself, so embrace the connections you make and let your uplifting spirit show you the way.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Restless and impatient, you’re not in the mood to let anyone stand in the way of your dreams. If you want to reach for the stars, though, you’ll need to be disciplined.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You are more than capable of seeing through any task alone, Capricorn. But with free time so precious and summer soon coming to an end, be willing to delegate.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Taking action will get you what you want. So don’t shy away from your positive impulses and make sure you create time to pursue your personal goals, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A total homebody, you enjoy taking some time to yourself. The social invitations on offer this week could tempt you to come out and play, though.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your magnetic appeal is powerful, leaving you feeling loved up, but watch out for misunderstandings. If you and someone close don’t see eye to eye, you may have to agree to disagree, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

It’s important to surround yourself with like-minded people who have confidence in your abilities. When you start to doubt yourself, they can offer their support.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Anyone can see that you’re the life and soul of the party. But if you want to get serious about your aspirations, you’ll need to get your act together.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Future possibilities are nudging you to be bold and look at the bigger picture, Cancer. Past failures holding you back? You’ll want to let them go and start afresh.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Every Leo knows life is not worth living without a few treats. Still, with the scales tipping towards excess this week, it could be easy to over-do the things you enjoy.