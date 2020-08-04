Yes, there truly is a day for everyone. For makeup enthusiasts and fanatics, National Makeup day is held in high esteem, right next to birthdays and 3 day weekends, Celebrity Makeup Artist Tobi Henney, celebrates the day by sharing her secrets to applying makeup like a pro. Henney specializes in creating fresh, flawless, signature red carpet looks for an impressive roster of A-List stars.

Pro tip? Turns out it’s all about the brushes. According to Henney, “If I could only have 5 brushes in my makeup bag these are my essentials”:

Japonesque BLUSH BRUSH

“I love this powder brush for applying blush to the apples of the cheeks as it is the perfect size and is super soft so it blends the product with ease.”

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

Japonesque FLUFF CONCEALER

“This is the softest brush for under eye concealer, it applies the product flawlessly and blends with absolute ease.”

Japonesque CREASE BLENDING

“I use this brush for every eye look as it blends out eyeshadow to create a seamless finish. Use this brush in a windshield wiper motion to blend out shadows. Its bristles are super soft and gentle on the eyes.”

Japonesque ANGLED BROW DEFINER

“This is the perfect brush to use with powder or cream brow products to fill in the brows. I like to use this dense, angled brush to create hair-like strokes to fill in where there are gaps in the brow.”

Japonesque ALL OVER LIP BRUSH

This lip brush is the perfect shape to create both a natural and or a super sharp bold lip. It has rounded edges and a dense finish to perfect the sharpest lines when applying lipstick.”

To see Henney’s work in action, check out her Amazon live video where she showcases pro techniques and the tools that create the looks.