Rachpoot/MEGA

Setting the record straight! Tana Mongeau has no problem admitting that she Photoshops her social media posts. “I like both versions. LMFAO. People always try to clock me for edits like I don’t own that s–t,” the popular YouTuber captioned a side-by-side photo of herself from the Instagram account @problematicfame.

The split image included a seemingly unedited paparazzi picture of Tana vs. a snapshot of the 22-year-old influencer dressed as Paris Hilton on Halloween. “I post VIDEOS of myself online. I am very confident with how I look at all times,” she assured the haters. “I got my makeup contoured to be like Paris for this look and edited as I normally do … ALSO, DIFFERENT POSES, LIGHTING, MAKEUP, DAYS, ETC. Suck my weenie and just know, I am very confident with how I look at all times. XOXO.”

Rachpoot/MEGA

In addition to being candid about editing her photos, Tana has opened up about her various cosmetic procedures over the years. In fact, in April 2019, the former MTV reality star vlogged her experience getting face fillers. “I can’t believe I’m putting this on the internet. This is not something I’d ever thought I’d vlog or put on the internet,” Tana expressed at the time. “I’m [gonna] do what I want with my face, and if you’re mad about it, don’t do it to your face.”

Moreover, the Las Vegas native has talked about getting Botox, lip fillers and undergoing a septoplasty in 2016 — although Tana insists she never changed the actual shape of her nose. With over five million followers on Instagram and subscribers on YouTube, Tana doesn’t take her platform lightly, which is why she’s always so honest with fans.

“I have a young following and it’s definitely primarily female,” the “Hefner” artist explained to Life & Style in February. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”

In conclusion: If Tana goes under the knife again, she’ll be the first to tell the world!

