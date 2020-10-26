Tana Mongeau Rocks a Denim Skirt and Knee-High Boots While Stepping Out to Dinner in L.A.

The early 2000s are alive and well! Tana Mongeau was spotted heading to dinner at Catch L.A. rocking a short denim skirt, knee-high boots, a cropped top and a leather jacket on Sunday, October 25.

To complete the outfit, the popular YouTuber, 22, accessorized with a modest-sized Louis Vuitton handbag. More often than not, Tana’s outfits are pretty over-the-top — ahem, she wore a string bikini to Whole Foods — but that doesn’t mean she can’t switch up her style every now and again.

Based on the Las Vegas native’s Instagram Story, Tana hit the town with “Call Her Daddy” podcast host, Alexandra Cooper. “Her first time at Catch and she isn’t punching me. Thinks are going OK,” the “Hefner” artist joked.

When Tana got home, she indulged in a little TV. “How many times can you rewatch Dexter before one deems you insane? Asking for a friend,” the former MTV reality star captioned another Story.

As far as fans can tell, it looks like Tana is flying solo these days. After all, she’s been spending most of her time focused on her friends and blossoming career, which includes a thriving OnlyFans account.

Additionally, Tana isn’t looking to settle with just anyone. “I think I’m definitely at a point in my life where if the connection isn’t worth giving up so much of my time and my energy and stuff like that, it’s probably not something I’m going to want to explore,” she previously revealed to Life & Style.

Tana’s last relationship was with fellow YouTuber and influencer Jake Paul. Despite calling it quits in January 2020, they remain in each other’s lives. In fact, Jake, 23, and Tana have been spending more time together recently. (Hmmm … could they be getting back together?)

“I think we’re both at a place where right now we feel like focusing on our friendship is what’s important,” Tana told Life & Style in February 2020. “But at the same time, the love that I have for Jake, I’ll always have.”

To see photos of Tana Mongeau out in Los Angeles, scroll through the gallery below.