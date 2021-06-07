This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

If you’re a fan of sour drinks, then you’ve got to try a cool glass of Electric Lemonade. This alluring blue-tinged mix is perfectly suited for the brutal summer heat. Whenever you’re in the mood for a tart treat, the Electric Lemonade is sure to satisfy.

Oh yeah, and don’t forget to sneak a little Tribe CBD oil into this citrusy concoction. Just a dropperful of our high-quality CBD is enough to add an extra “spark” to this delish drink.

CBD Electric Lemonade Recipe

Traditionally, an Electric Lemonade should have only four ingredients: vodka, blue curacao, lemon juice, and lemon-lime soda. In this post, we’re going to present this simple, classic recipe. However, as you go exploring cyberspace, you may run across some wild EL variations online.

For instance, some bartenders use rum rather than vodka. Others sub lemon juice for a heaping dose of sweet & sour mix. You may even find recipes that confuse Electric Lemonade with the infamously named “Adios MF,” which is technically a Long Island Iced Tea rendition.

As always, feel free to experiment with any Electric Lemonade rendition that “lights up” your tastebuds. However, if you want to be “traditional,” you can’t go wrong with the recipe listed below.

Ingredients

1 oz vodka

½ oz blue curacao

2 oz lemon juice

Lemon-lime soda, to top

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Lemon slice, garnish

Directions

Add vodka and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into an ice-filled highball glass

Pour blue curacao

Top with lemon-lime soda

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and a lemon slice

If you bought a bottle of blue curacao just for this drink, you may be wondering what else you could use it for. Well, since many tropical drinks use blue curacao for its unique color, it’s not all that difficult to find fantastic recipes online. In fact, Tribe CBD has already published many posts that use this brilliant blue ingredient.

Arguably, one of the most popular drinks that use a heavy dose of blue curacao is the Polynesian-themed Blue Hawaii. Another lesser-known drink with a beautiful blue hue is known as the Swimming Pool.

You can find both of these drinks (and plenty more!) in Tribe CBD’s blog. Be sure to poke around our previous recipes for inspiration on how to put your blue curacao to good use.

